Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-5, Toledo 8-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid American West battle as the Toledo Rockets and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 8th at Glass Bowl. Toledo will be looking to extend their current eight-game winning streak.

Last Tuesday, Toledo didn't have too much trouble with Buffalo at home as they won 31-13.

Toledo's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Peny Boone led the charge by rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. Boone's longest rush was for an incredible 71 yards. Anthony Torres also helped out with an impressive 84 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They were the victim of a bruising 45-21 loss at the hands of Western Michigan. It was the first time this season that Eastern Michigan let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, Eastern Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaylon Jackson, who picked up 111 receiving yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all.

The Eagles weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 28 rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Western Michigan rushed for 252.

Toledo's win was their fifth straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 8-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 41.4 points per game. As for Eastern Michigan, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Toledo came out on top in a nail-biter against Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, sneaking past 27-24. Will Toledo repeat their success, or does Eastern Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Eastern Michigan.