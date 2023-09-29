Who's Playing

Northern Illinois Huskies @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Northern Illinois 1-3, Toledo 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a Mid American West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 30th at Glass Bowl. Northern Illinois is crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Toledo will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Toledo gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They enjoyed a cozy 49-31 win over Western Michigan.

The match pitted two dominant backs against one another in Peny Boone and Jalen Buckley. Boone had a solid game and rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Buckley did his best for the losing side, rushing for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Northern Illinois last Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 22-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tulsa.

Despite the loss, Northern Illinois got a solid performance out of Justin Lynch, who rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Toledo's win bumped their season record to 3-1 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped theirs to 1-3.

While only Toledo took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward to Saturday, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be their third straight at home (a stretch that saw them go 1-2 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' contest: The Rockets haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 445.8 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Huskies, though, as they've been averaging only 285.5 per game. Given Toledo's sizeable advantage in that area, Northern Illinois will need to limit their effectiveness however possible. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Toledo is a big 13-point favorite against Northern Illinois, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 49 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo and Northern Illinois both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.