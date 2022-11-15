Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Toledo

Current Records: Bowling Green 5-5; Toledo 7-3

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Bowling Green and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Glass Bowl. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

A win for the Falcons just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 40-6 to the Kent State Golden Flashes. Bowling Green was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 20 to nothing. QB Matt McDonald had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 14-14 at the half for Toledo and the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday, but Toledo stepped up in the second half for a 28-21 victory. It was another big night for Toledo's QB Dequan Finn, who passed for three TDs and 301 yards on 38 attempts.

The Falcons have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Bowling Green is now 5-5 while the Rockets sit at 7-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bowling Green comes into the matchup boasting the sixth most sacks in the nation at 33. As for Toledo, they enter the contest with only 179.9 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo have won five out of their last seven games against Bowling Green.