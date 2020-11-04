Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Toledo

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons and the Toledo Rockets are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Glass Bowl. Returning after a rocky 3-9 year, Bowling Green is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Toledo (6-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons ranked third worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last season, where the team gave up 36. The Rockets experienced some struggles of their own as they were fourth worst when it came to yards allowed per game last season, with the squad giving up 481 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The Bowling Green sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a big 23-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rockets as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toledo have won four out of their last five games against Bowling Green.