Toledo vs. Bowling Green odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Bowling Green Falcons and the Toledo Rockets will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Bowling Green is 1-4 overall and 1-1 at home, while Toledo is 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. Toledo is only so-so against the spread (3-2), but Bowling Green has really struggled (1-4). The Rockets are favored by 25.5 points in the latest Bowling Green vs. Toledo odds, while the over-under is set at 64.5. Before you make any Toledo vs. Bowling Green picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Bowling Green vs. Toledo 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Falcons were completely outmatched in their last outing, falling 52-0 to Notre Dame. QB Grant Loy, in particular, had a rough day, throwing for just 106 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Meanwhile, Toledo and Western Michigan couldn't quite live up to the 73.5-point over-under that the experts had forecasted. The Rockets were able to grind out a solid victory over Western Michigan, winning 31-24. The squad ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Two offensive stats to consider:The Falcons are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 10 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Falcons, the Rockets come into the contest boasting the ninth most rushing yards per game in the league at 264.8.

So who wins Toledo vs. Bowling Green? And which side of the spread is hitting in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.