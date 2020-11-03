The Bowling Green Falcons and the Toledo Rockets are set to square off in a Mid-American Conference (MAC) matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 at the Glass Bowl. It's the 85th all-time meeting between these in-state rivals and they've split the first 84 meetings with 40 wins each and four ties. Last season, Bowling Green ended a nine-game Toledo winning streak to even the series back up.

The Falcons have now covered in each of the last three games against Toledo where they've been 20-point underdogs or more. This time around, the Rockets are favored by 22 points in the latest Toledo vs. Bowling Green odds from William Hill and the over-under is set at 62.5. Before entering any Bowling Green vs. Toledo picks, you'll want to see the MACtion college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Here are several college football odds for Bowling Green vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Bowling Green spread: Toledo -22

Toledo vs. Bowling Green over-under: 62.5 points

Toledo vs. Bowling Green money line: Toledo -1450, Bowling Green +850

What you need to know about Bowling Green

Coming off a poor 3-9 record in 2019, Bowling Green has set its aspirations higher this season. The Falcons earned a 20-7 win in their most recent contest against Toledo in October of last year. The Bowling Green offense powered its way to 240 yards on the ground in that victory.

Bryson Denley also had a huge game catching the ball out of the backfield with six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Denley accounted for 811 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 2019 and he'll be back for his senior season in 2020 to form a dynamic rushing duo with Andrew Clair. After redshirting with a foot injury last year, Clair returns having scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,973 yards from scrimmage the last three seasons.

What you need to know about Toledo

Likewise, last year was nothing too special for Toledo (6-6), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Starting running back Bryant Koback is back in action in 2020 after rushing for 2,104 yards and 26 touchdowns in the past two seasons for the Rockets.

Koback had a solid game despite the loss to Bowling Green last year. He accumulated 101 yards from scrimmage and scored Toledo's only touchdown of the game. Eli Peters is the most experienced quarterback on the Toledo roster after playing in 16 games and throwing 370 passes the past two seasons, but nobody has been named the starter as he battles Carter Bradley and Dequan Finn for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart.

How to make Toledo vs. Bowling Green picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Toledo vs. Bowling Green 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total

