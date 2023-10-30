The Buffalo Bulls (3-5) will travel to square off against the Toledo Rockets (7-1) in a MACtion battle on Tuesday evening. After a slow start, the Bulls have been playing better football as of late. Buffalo has won three of its last four games, including a 24-6 win over Kent State last week. Toledo is scorching hot and heads into this game on a seven-game win streak. On Oct. 21, the Rockets beat Miami (OH) 21-17.

Kickoff from Glass Bowl Stadium in Toledo is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Toledo odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 52.5. Before making any Toledo vs. Buffalo picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buffalo vs. Toledo and just revealed its picks and MACtion predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Toledo vs. Buffalo:

Buffalo vs. Toledo spread: Rockets -15.5

Buffalo vs. Toledo over/under: 52.5 points

Buffalo vs. Toledo money line: Rockets -714, Bulls +501

BUFF: Buffalo has hit the team total Under in last three games

TOL: 3-5 ATS this season

Buffalo vs. Toledo live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets have been able to move the football and score points consistently. Rolling into this conference tilt, Toledo ranks first in the MAC in scoring (34.9), total offense (441.6) and rushing offense (232.5). Additionally, they are third in pass offense (209.1). Junior quarterback Dequan Finn is an electric dual-threat signal caller. Finn has great touch on his deep passes and owns the quickness to make plays with his feet.

The Michigan native is fourth in the conference in passing yards (1,425) along with 14 passing touchdowns. He's also logged 472 rushing yards and five rushing scores. In the win over Miami (OH), Finn totaled 194 scrimmage yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score. This was his sixth game of the season with at least two passing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo's offense features an effective passing attack. Through eight games, the Bulls are fifth in the conference in pass offense (196.3) and fourth in scoring (25.9). Senior quarterback Cole Snyder plays with a calming presence and has impressive accuracy on all three levels. Snyder has thrown for 1,532 passing yards with 12 passing touchdowns.

On Sept. 16 against Liberty, Snyder threw for 276 yards with four passing scores. Senior receiver Marlyn Johnson is one of the main pass catchers for the Bulls. The Pennsylvania native leads the team in receiving yards (298) with 29 receptions and four touchdowns. In his last outing versus Kent State, Johnson finished with five catches for 64 yards. See which team to back here.

