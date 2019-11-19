Toledo vs. Buffalo odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced model

It's a cross-division MAC showdown when the Buffalo Bulls host the Toledo Rockets on Wednesday night. Both teams are coming off three-point losses, but in much different fashion. The Bulls allowed 24 points in the final eight minutes as Kent State took a 30-27 victory, while the Rockets lost 31-28 to Northern Illinois on a last-second field goal despite storming back from 21 points down in the fourth quarter. Buffalo's loss ended its hopes of winning the East crown, while Toledo holds out faint hope in the West. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at UB Stadium. The Bulls are eight-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Buffalo odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before considering your Buffalo vs. Toledo picks for Wednesday's MACtion, be sure to see the current college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Toledo vs. Buffalo spread: Buffalo -8

Toledo vs. Buffalo over-under: 54.5

Toledo vs. Buffalo money line: Buffalo -330, Toledo +250

Buffalo: RB Jaret Patterson has rushed for at least 140 yards the last three games.

Toledo: RB Shakif Seymour has 402 total rushing yards the past three games.

The model knows the Bulls are 13-4 against the spread in their last 17 home games and have the defense to slow down the Rockets. Buffalo is ninth in the nation in total defense, allowing 292.8 yards per game, and the Bulls have a plus-nine turnover margin. Taylor Riggins and Malcolm Koonce have combined for 14.5 sacks this season, while safety Joey Banks leads the team with 67 tackles. Riggins also has three of the team's eight fumble recoveries.

The Bulls have covered the spread in four of their last five conference games and rely heavily on running back Jaret Patterson. The sophomore ran for 141 yards in the loss to Kent State, giving him 1,136 this season. He is averaging 5.1 yards per carry for a Buffalo team that puts up 226.5 yards per game on the ground. Sophomore Kevin Marks has chipped in 783 yards and six TDs.

The Rockets have rebounded well, going 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after a straight-up loss and have a pretty stout running game of their own. Toledo averages 245.7 yards per game (14th in FBS), and junior Shakif Seymour should be able to pick up the slack with top rusher Bryant Koback hobbled by a foot injury. Seymour has run for 693 yards and four touchdowns this season, and he went for 133 on 19 carries after Koback left last week's game. Plus, Buffalo hasn't covered the spread in its last four Wednesday night games.

