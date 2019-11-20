Toledo vs. Buffalo odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model

The Bulls will be fighting for bowl eligibility when Buffalo hosts the Toledo Rockets in an inter-division MAC battle on Wednesday night. The Bulls lost their chance to represent the East in the MAC title game after Kent State rallied to score 24 points in the final eight minutes for a 30-27 victory last week. That gave the division crown to Miami (OH), while the East title is still a slight possibility for the Rockets despite a 31-28 loss last week to Northern Illinois. Kickoff for Wednesday's MACtion is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at UB Stadium. The Bulls are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Toledo odds, up 1.5 from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 54. Before considering your Toledo vs. Buffalo picks, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Toledo vs. Buffalo spread: Buffalo -8.5

Toledo vs. Buffalo over-under: 54

Toledo vs. Buffalo money line: Buffalo -340, Toledo +270

Buffalo: RB Jaret Patterson has rushed for at least 140 yards the last three games.

Toledo: RB Shakif Seymour has 402 total rushing yards the past three games.

The model knows Buffalo is 19-9 against the spread at home since 2015 and the Bulls are out for revenge after missing out on a second consecutive trip to the MAC title game. The Bulls are fifth in the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 88.4 yards per game. They are stacked across the front, with tackles Eddie Wilson and Chibueze Onwuka and ends Taylor Riggins and Malcolm Koonce. The 340-pound Wilson clogs the middle, while Riggins (7.5 sacks) and Koonce (7.0) get after the passer.

The Bulls have covered the spread in four of their last five and are 6-2 ATS in their last eight following a straight-up loss. Buffalo's offense averages 245.7 yards on the ground per game, with Jaret Patterson 10th in FBS with 1,136 yards.

The Bulls are strong on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Toledo vs. Buffalo spread on Wednesday.

The Rockets have rebounded well, going 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after a straight-up loss and have a pretty stout running game of their own. Toledo averages 245.7 yards per game (14th in FBS), and junior Shakif Seymour should be able to pick up the slack with top rusher Bryant Koback hobbled by a foot injury. Seymour has run for 693 yards and four touchdowns this season, and he went for 133 on 19 carries after Koback left last week's game. Plus, Buffalo hasn't covered the spread in its last four Wednesday night games.

