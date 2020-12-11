Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Toledo

Current Records: Central Michigan 3-2; Toledo 3-2

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Glass Bowl. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while CMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

When you finish with 228 more yards than your opponent like Toledo did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They enjoyed a cozy 41-24 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies. The score was all tied up at the break 24-24, but Toledo was the better team in the second half. Toledo QB Carter Bradley was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 432 yards on 44 attempts in addition to picking up 44 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for CMU last week, and it ended that way, too. Their bruising 45-20 defeat to the Ball State Cardinals might stick with them for a while. CMU was down 38-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Ty Brock, who passed for two TDs and 188 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 67 yards. Brock put himself on the highlight reel with an 82-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Toledo's victory brought them up to 3-2 while the Chippewas' loss pulled them down to an identical 3-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toledo comes into the contest boasting the eighth most passing yards per game in the nation at 338. Less enviably, CMU is eighth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 303.6 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for Toledo's receiving core.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo have won four out of their last five games against Central Michigan.