Toledo vs. E. Michigan: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Toledo (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Toledo 4-3; E. Michigan 4-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, Toledo is heading back home. Toledo and Eastern Michigan will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Glass Bowl. Eastern Michigan should still be feeling good after a win, while Toledo will be looking to right the ship.
The Rockets took a serious blow against Ball State last week, falling 52-14. Toledo's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Ronnie Jones, who rushed for 72 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Jones didn't help his team much against Bowling Green two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Jones' sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan wasn't the first one on the board, but they got there more often. They took their game against Western Michigan 34-27. Western Michigan can consider this payback for the 27-24 defeat they dealt Eastern Michigan the last time the teams encountered one another October of last year.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Rockets going off at just a 3-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take the Rockets against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The Rockets were close but no cigar when the two teams last met in October of last year as they fell 28-26 to the Eagles. Maybe the Rockets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.87
Odds
The Rockets are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Toledo have won three out of their last four games against E. Michigan.
- Oct 13, 2018 - E. Michigan 28 vs. Toledo 26
- Oct 07, 2017 - Toledo 20 vs. E. Michigan 15
- Oct 08, 2016 - Toledo 35 vs. E. Michigan 20
- Oct 17, 2015 - Toledo 63 vs. E. Michigan 20
