Teams looking to stay in the Mid-American Conference West Division race battle when the Toledo Rockets face the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Wednesday. The Rockets (1-1) opened the season with a 38-3 victory over Bowling Green before losing last Wednesday at Western Michigan 41-38. The Eagles (0-2), meanwhile, lost at Kent State 27-23 before falling at Ball State 38-31 last week. The Rockets won last year's meeting at Toledo 37-34.

Kickoff from Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Toledo leads the all-time series 35-12, including a 15-8 mark in games played in Ypsilanti. The Rockets are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 61.5. Before making any Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo picks, check out the college football predictions for MACtion from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Toledo -6.5

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 61.5 points

·Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Toledo -240, Eastern Michigan +200

·TOL: The Rockets are second in the MAC in total offense at 512.5

EMU: The Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

Why Toledo can cover



The Rockets have dominated the Eagles of late, winning 18 of the past 20 meetings. Senior quarterback Eli Peters leads the offense, completing 50 of 78 attempts for 553 yards and five touchdowns. He has been intercepted once, but has a rating of 142.2. He has also rushed 10 times for 48 yards. In the opener against Bowling Green, he threw four touchdown passes.

Also powering the offense is junior running back Bryant Koback, who leads the Rockets in both rushing and receiving. Koback has rushed 45 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 11 passes for 111 yards and one score. Both of his rushing touchdowns came last week in the loss to Western Michigan. For his career, Koback has rushed 393 times for 2,256 yards and 28 touchdowns, including 12 last season.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Despite that, the Rockets are not a lock to cover the Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan spread. That's because the Eagles will be making their home debut. Under seventh-year coach Chris Creighton, the Eagles have won five of the previous six home openers, outscoring opponents 234-133. Junior quarterback Preston Hutchinson leads Eastern Michigan in both passing and rushing. He has completed 38 of 64 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns. He has been picked off twice with a rating of 133.0. He has also carried 28 times for 88 yards and four scores.

Hutchinson's favorite target has been sophomore wide receiver Tanner Knue, who has 12 receptions for 166 yards. Last week against Ball State, Knue had eight receptions for 121 yards, including a long of 71 yards.

How to make Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan picks

