The Eastern Michigan Eagles will try to build on their recent stretch of success when they face the Toledo Rockets on Saturday afternoon. Eastern Michigan has won three of its last four games, including a 20-16 win at Ball State last week. Toledo had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 34-27 loss at Buffalo its last time out.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. Toledo is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 54.5.

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -6.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo over/under: 54.5 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo money line: Toledo -260, Eastern Michigan +210

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Eastern Michigan had a rough performance against Northern Illinois two weeks ago, but it has won three of its last four games regardless. The Eagles picked up road wins at Western Michigan and Ball State, along with taking care of business against UMass at home. They have scored at least 20 points in all but one of their games this season, which was the loss to Northern Illinois.

Senior running back Samson Evans leads the team with 120 carries for 634 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The Eagles have a balanced group of receivers, as five players on the roster have gone over 190 receiving yards. Toledo is coming off a disappointing loss at Buffalo, so being on the road for the second week in a row makes this a difficult scheduling spot.

Why Toledo can cover

Toledo might be coming off a disappointing loss at Buffalo, but it had won its three games prior to that contest. The Rockets scored at least 38 points in all three of their wins against Central Michigan, Northern Illinois and Kent State, cracking 50 points in two of those victories. Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn has thrown for 1,637 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, giving Toledo more firepower than Eastern Michigan.

Finn is also the team's leading rusher, tallying 521 yards and another eight touchdowns on the ground. He is facing an Eastern Michigan defense that gave up 49 points to Louisiana, 50 points to Buffalo and 39 points to Northern Illinois. Toledo has won 13 of the last 15 meetings between these teams, and Eastern Michigan has only covered the spread three times in its last 10 games.

