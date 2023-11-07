The Toledo Rockets will look to stay perfect in the Mid-American Conference West Division when they take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles in a key MACtion game from the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio, on Wednesday. The Eagles (4-5, 2-3 MAC), who are 0-4 on the road this season, have dropped two in a row. The Rockets (8-1, 5-0 MAC), who are 5-0 at home, are looking for their ninth consecutive win. Toledo's only loss was a 30-28 setback at Illinois on Sept. 2. Toledo leads the all-time series 37-13, including a 27-24 win last year.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 19-point favorites in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -19

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo over-under: 46.5 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo: Eastern Michigan +628, Toledo -988

EMU: The Eagles are 5-3 against the spread in 2023

TOL: The Rockets are 3-5 against the spread in 2023

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets are led by junior quarterback Dequan Finn, who has given opposing defenses fits through the air and on the ground. Finn has completed 131 of 207 passes (63.3%) for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions and a rating of 146.4. He also has carried 89 times for 489 yards (5.5 average) and five touchdowns. He has passed for over 200 yards three times and rushed for a season-high 172 yards in a 41-24 win at Massachusetts on Oct. 7.

Also fueling the Rockets offense is junior running back Peny Boone. Boone, who is in his second season with the team after transferring from Maryland, has carried 136 times for 990 yards (7.3 average) and nine touchdowns. He is coming off a 12-carry, 125-yard and one touchdown performance in a 31-13 win over Buffalo a week ago. See which team to pick here.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Junior quarterback Austin Smith helps power the Eagles offense. He has completed 123 of 215 pass attempts (57.2%) for seven touchdowns and has also been picked off six times for a rating of 114.5. He has carried 80 times for 96 yards (1.2 average) and a score. In last week's loss at Western Michigan, he threw for 231 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Smith's top target has been senior wide receiver Tanner Knue. Knue has 37 catches for 371 yards, including a long of 39 yards, and three scores. In last week's loss against Western Michigan, he caught five passes for 66 yards. In a 28-14 win over Kent State on Oct. 14, Knue caught five passes for a season-high 85 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

