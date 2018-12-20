Toledo vs. FIU odds, line: 2018 Bahamas Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

The high-powered Toledo Rockets meet the rock-solid Florida International Panthers in the 2018 Bahamas Bowl on Friday. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET from Thomas Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The Rockets (7-5) are headed to their eighth bowl game this decade and are looking to end a two-game losing streak in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Panthers (8-4) have reached a bowl game for the second time in as many seasons under head coach Butch Davis and hope to end their season with a win after getting knocked off by Temple last year in the postseason. The Rockets are 4.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 59 in the latest Toledo vs. Florida International odds. Before you make any FIU vs. Toledo picks, be sure to check out the 2018 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl projections from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows both clubs are motivated to end their seasons on a high note following successful campaigns that came up just short of conference championships.

Toledo won the MAC in 2017, but was denied a chance to defend its title because of a loss to eventual champion Northern Illinois. Even so, the Rockets overcame a season-ending injury to their starting quarterback to win four of five down the stretch.

They did it behind an explosive offense that averages 41.1 points, ranking No. 11 nationally. Their 448.5 yards per game rank 30th. Sophomore quarterback Eli Peters stepped in for injured senior Mitchell Guadagni and has been effective, throwing for 1,573 yards with 15 touchdowns. Toledo's defense also improved down the stretch, holding three of its past five opponents to 24 points or fewer.

The Rockets will need a complete performance in order to cover against a Florida International club that has proven efficient on both sides of the ball.

The Panthers, who finished second in the Conference USA East Division, feature a balanced offense that puts up 247.6 passing yards and 170.3 rushing yards per game. They have shown their own share of firepower, scoring at least 36 in each of their past four wins.

FIU junior quarterback James Morgan has completed 65.3 percent of his attempts for 2,727 yards and 26 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The Panthers have four players who have gained at least 246 rushing yards and have three scoring runs of 51 or more yards. Their defense, meanwhile, allows 24.7 points per game and has held four opponents to 20 points or fewer.

