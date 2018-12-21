Toledo vs. FIU odds, line: 2018 Bahamas Bowl picks, top predictions from advanced model on 45-25 run

The Florida International Panthers and Toledo Rockets will try to end their recent postseason struggles when they meet on Friday in the 2018 Bahamas Bowl. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET from Thomas Robinson National Stadium. The Rockets (7-5), who finished tied for second in the MAC's West Division, have yet to win a bowl game since Jason Candle succeeded Matt Campbell as head coach, losing two straight to Appalachian State. Florida International (8-4), which tied for second in Conference USA's East Division, has become bowl-eligible in each of its first two seasons under coach Butch Davis, but came up short last year against Temple. The Rockets are touchdown favorites, up from an opener of -6, in the current Toledo vs. Florida International odds. The over-under for total points scored has plummeted to 57 after opening at 66.5. Before you lock in your 2018 Bahamas Bowl predictions and Toledo vs. FIU picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that although the Rockets are known for engaging in shootouts, an improved defense was a major part of their late-season success. They ended up with 87 tackles for loss, with defensive tackle Reggie Howard and defensive end Tuzar Skipper leading the way.

Candle is seen as a rising prospect in the coaching ranks. He took over for Campbell, who has seen his reputation skyrocket while guiding a turnaround at Iowa State. Candle has yet to lead the Rockets to a bowl win, but his national profile is sure to improve if Toledo wins the Bahamas Bowl 2018.

The Rockets will need a complete performance in order to cover the Bahamas Bowl spread against a Florida International club that has proven efficient on both sides of the ball.

The Panthers, who finished second in the Conference USA East Division, feature a balanced offense that puts up 247.6 passing yards and 170.3 rushing yards per game. They have shown their own share of firepower, scoring at least 36 in each of their past four wins.

FIU junior quarterback James Morgan has completed 65.3 percent of his attempts for 2,727 yards and 26 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The Panthers have four players who have gained at least 246 rushing yards and have three scoring runs of 51 or more yards. Their defense, meanwhile, allows 24.7 points per game and has held four opponents to 20 points or fewer.

FIU has covered nine of 11 games against FBS opponents this season. The teams have a nearly identical point differential, with FIU at plus-6.6 and Toledo at 6.2.

