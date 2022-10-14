Who's Playing

Kent State @ Toledo

Current Records: Kent State 2-4; Toledo 4-2

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid-American clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 15 at Glass Bowl. The Rockets are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Toledo and the Northern Illinois Huskies last week was still a pretty decisive one as Toledo wrapped it up with a 52-32 victory on the road. Toledo's QB Dequan Finn did his thing and passed for three TDs and 167 yards on 19 attempts in addition to picking up 32 yards on the ground.

Toledo's defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. CB Quinyon Mitchell picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Kent State as they fell 27-24 to the Miami (OH) RedHawks last week. The Golden Flashes' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Collin Schlee, who passed for three TDs and 306 yards on 40 attempts, and WR Devontez Walker, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 159 yards.

The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Toledo's win brought them up to 4-2 while Kent State's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Toledo comes into the matchup boasting the 24th most overall offensive touchdowns in the nation at 26. The Golden Flashes have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 200.7 rushing yards per game on average, good for 28th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Kent State in the last eight years.