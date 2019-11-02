Toledo vs. Kent State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Toledo (home) vs. Kent State (away)

Current Records: Toledo 5-3; Kent State 3-5

What to Know

Kent State lost both of their matches to Toledo last season, on scores of 38-7 and 56-34, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Kent State and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Glass Bowl. The Golden Flashes will be seeking to avenge the 56-34 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 15 of last year.

Kent State might not have won anyway, but with 91 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They came up short against Miami (Ohio), falling 23-16. No one had a big game offensively for Kent State, but they got one touchdown from RB Craig Elmore.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Toledo ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Eastern Michigan, sneaking past 37-34. RB Bryant Koback went supernova for the Rockets as he rushed for 259 yards and two TDs on 32 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Koback's 54-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Koback has never finished with more yards this season.

Toledo's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Kent State's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rockets are 11th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 472.6 on average. The Golden Flashes have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 250.6 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Toledo have won both of the games they've played against Kent State in the last five years.