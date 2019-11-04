Toledo vs. Kent State odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 105-69 run

It's an in-state MACtion battle when the Kent State Golden Flashes visit the Glass Bowl to face the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday. The Rockets have a balanced offense featuring a top-tier running back, and they've had extra rest after their last game on Oct. 26, a 37-34 overtime victory against Eastern Michigan that improved their record to 5-3. Kent State has had one winning season in the past 19 years, but is making progress under second-year coach Sean Lewis. The Golden Flashes sit at 3-6 after a 23-16 loss to Miami (Ohio) last week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60. Before considering any Kent State vs. Toledo picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Rockets are 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games against teams with a losing road record like Kent State. Running back Bryant Koback should be able to take advantage of a Golden Flashes run defense that allows a head-turning 250.6 yards per game (128th in FBS). Koback is 11th in the nation with 985 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. With quarterbacks Mitchell Guadagni and Carter Bradley injured, that duty is likely to fall to Eli Peters, who completed nine passes for 138 yards against EMU.

The Rockets' secondary can make plays, with senior safety Kahlil Robinson posting three interceptions and junior cornerback Samuel Womack leading the nation with 14 pass breakups and he has two picks. The safeties provide the hits, with senior Dedarallo Blue posting 51 tackles. Sophomore Saeed Holt has 52 with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Linebacker Jordan Fisher leads the team with 57 tackles and has an interception.

But just because the the Rockets look better on paper doesn't mean they will cover the Toledo vs. Kent State spread in Tuesday's MACtion.

The Golden Flashes are 4-1 against the spread in their last five conference games and have a dual-threat quarterback in Dustin Crum. He has passed for 1,345 yards and 10 TDs and doesn't make many mistakes, throwing just one interception. He also leads the team with 374 rushing yards. He has four receivers with at least 20 receptions.

While the defense is a work in progress, it has talented veteran leaders who can make a difference. Junior linebacker Mandela Lawrence-Burke is second on the team with 50 tackles, and he also has two sacks. Senior defensive tackle Theo Majette had four sacks, and senior cornerback Jamal Parker has two interceptions and has knocked down seven passes.

