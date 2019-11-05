Toledo vs. Kent State odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 105-69 run

The Toledo Rockets will try to continue a run at a bowl game when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday night MACtion. Toledo has won four straight over Kent State and eight of the last 10 games between the teams. The Rockets could be without their starting quarterback, but they make their statement on the ground. They ran for 366 yards in their last game, a 37-34 victory in overtime against Eastern Michigan. The Golden Flashes have a more balanced offense, but their defense allowed 467 yards in a 23-16 loss to Miami (Ohio) their last time out. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Rockets are seven-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 62 after falling as low as 60. Before considering any Kent State vs. Toledo picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows running backs are the bread and butter for the Rockets, who are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games at home. Bryant Koback ran for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the victory against EMU, while Shakif Seymour had 95 and a TD. They have combined for 1,370 yards and 10 scores on the ground this season. Tight ends Drew Rosi, who caught the winning touchdown in overtime against Miami, and Reggie Gilliam could see more looks with backup quarterback Eli Peters likely to start again in place of the injured Mitchell Guadagni.

Seniors Jordan Fisher at linebacker and Dedarallo Blue at safety provide leadership for the defense and have combined for 107 tackles. Sophomore defensive ends Terrance Taylor (three sacks) and Nate Givhan (2.5 sacks, fumble recovery) and safety Saeed Holt (3.5 sacks, forced fumble) help provide the big plays.

But just because the the Rockets look better on paper doesn't mean they will cover the Toledo vs. Kent State spread in Tuesday's MACtion.

The Golden Flashes are 4-1 against the spread in their last five conference games and have a dual-threat quarterback in Dustin Crum. He has passed for 1,345 yards and 10 TDs and doesn't make many mistakes, throwing just one interception. He also leads the team with 374 rushing yards. He has four receivers with at least 20 receptions.

While the defense is a work in progress, it has talented veteran leaders who can make a difference. Junior linebacker Mandela Lawrence-Burke is second on the team with 50 tackles, and he also has two sacks. Senior defensive tackle Theo Majette had four sacks, and senior cornerback Jamal Parker has two interceptions and has knocked down seven passes.

