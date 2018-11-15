Toledo vs. Kent State odds, line, start time: Picks and predictions from advanced computer model on 23-10 run

The Mid-American Conference takes center stage on Thursday night as the Kent State Golden Flashes host the Toledo Rockets at 6 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Network. The Rockets have won eight of the last 10 in the series and will be fighting extra hard to snag a sixth victory on the season for bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, at 2-8, the Golden Flashes will be gunning to play spoiler. Toledo opened as a 14.5-point road favorite, but action on Kent State has pushed the line down to 11.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has remained steady at 58.5 in the latest Toledo vs. Kent State odds. Before you make any Toledo vs. Kent State picks for Thursday's MACtion, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model was red-hot on top-rated picks last week. It nailed Ohio State (-3.5) over Michigan State in a game where the Buckeyes covered with plenty of room to spare in a 26-6 rout. Selections like that helped it go an impressive 23-10 overall on all top-rated picks, and anyone who followed it finished way, way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Toledo vs. Kent State. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also generated a strong spread pick that's cashing in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Toledo hasn't skipped a beat at quarterback since the season-ending shoulder injury shelved Mitchell Guadagni. Sophomore Eli Peters has played well in his stead, tossing 12 touchdown passes for 1,262 yards in limited action. While not as big of a threat to run in critical situations, Peters is capable of picking up big plays scrambling. Last week against Northern Illinois, he eluded several defenders on a 32-yard run that set up Toledo in the red zone.

Peters has an elite weapon outside in Diontae Johnson (40 catches, 635 yards, seven touchdowns). He's averaging 15.9 yards per catch and has the jets to sprint for extra yardage. Bryant Koback leads a ground attack that nets more than 200 yards per game.

But just because the Rockets are balanced offensively doesn't mean they'll cover almost two touchdowns on the road, especially given that the home team is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings.

Kent State signal caller Woody Barrett is enjoying a strong season in which he has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 442 yards and another six scores. Six times already, he has racked up at least 50 rushing yards.

And while Kent State may only have two wins on the season, they've beaten oddsmakers' expectations. The Golden Flashes are 5-4 against the spread versus FBS teams and have covered two of their last three games.

Who wins Rockets vs. Golden Flashes? And which side covers nearly 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over Thursday, all from the incredible computer model that has returned over $4,200 to $100 bettors.