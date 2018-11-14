Toledo vs. Kent State odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model on 23-10 run

An intriguing MAC matchup kicks off Thursday on CBS Sports Network when Kent State hosts Toledo at 6 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off tough conference losses. While the Golden Flashes lost at Buffalo 48-14, the Rockets fell to Northern Illinois 38-15. Still one win shy of bowl eligibility, Toledo opened as a 14.5-point road favorite and now is laying 13. The over-under has risen from 58.5 to 59.5 in the latest Toledo vs. Kent State odds. Before you make any Toledo vs. Kent State picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now the model has dialed in on Toledo vs. Kent State. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also generated a strong spread pick that's cashing in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Toledo will ride the hot hand of quarterback Eli Peters, who threw for 264 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions against Northern Illinois. The sophomore has filled in admirably for Mitchell Guadagni, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Peters rarely throws into double coverage and takes off for positive yardage when the pocket breaks down. Against Northern Illinois last week, he juked down the field on a 32-yard scamper that set up the Rockets in the red zone.

Peters has an elite weapon outside in Diontae Johnson (40 catches, 635 yards, seven touchdowns). He's averaging 15.9 yards per catch and has the jets to sprint for extra yardage. Bryant Koback leads a ground attack that nets more than 200 yards per game.

But just because the Rockets are balanced offensively doesn't mean they'll cover more than two touchdowns on the road, especially given that the home team is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings.

Kent State signal caller Woody Barrett is enjoying a strong season in which he has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 442 yards and another six scores. Six times already, he has racked up at least 50 rushing yards. Star running back Justin Rankin has lived up to his billing, netting 5 yards per carry with 565 yards and four touchdowns.

The Golden Flashes (2-8) have played just three home games. One of those was a blowout win over Howard and the other two were one-point MAC losses, so it's well within their capability to play another solid game at Dix Stadium and keep it well within the number.

