Who's Playing
LIU-Post @ Toledo
Last Season Records: Toledo 7-6; LIU-Post 2-8
What to Know
The Toledo Rockets will play against a Division II opponent, the LIU-Post Sharks, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at Glass Bowl. While the Rockets were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.