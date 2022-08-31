Who's Playing

LIU-Post @ Toledo

Last Season Records: Toledo 7-6; LIU-Post 2-8

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will play against a Division II opponent, the LIU-Post Sharks, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at Glass Bowl. While the Rockets were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.