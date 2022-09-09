Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Toledo

Current Records: Massachusetts 0-1; Toledo 1-0

Last Season Records: Toledo 7-6; Massachusetts 1-11

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Glass Bowl. Toledo should still be riding high after a win, while the Minutemen will be looking to get back in the win column.

UMass was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 42-10 defeat to the Tulane Green Wave. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 42-10 by the third quarter. QB Brady Olson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 30%.

Meanwhile, the Rockets got themselves on the board against the LIU-Post Sharks last Thursday, but LIU-Post never followed suit. Toledo took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 37 to nothing victory over LIU-Post. With Toledo ahead 20 to nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already. Toledo QB Dequan Finn was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 216 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 64 yards. Finn's 69-yard touchdown toss to TE Jamal Turner in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Rockets. K Thomas Cluckey delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Minutemen were pulverized by Toledo 45-7 when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Can UMass avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won both of the games they've played against Massachusetts in the last eight years.