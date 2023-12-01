The Toledo Rockets (11-1, 8-0) attempt to repeat as conference champions when they face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-2, 7-1) in the 2023 MAC Championship Game on Saturday. Toledo defeated Ohio 17-7 to win the title last year and look to become the first team to capture back-to-back crowns since Northern Illinois (2011-12). Miami (OH) last appeared in the championship game in 2019, when it posted a 26-21 victory against Central Michigan. The Rockets defeated the RedHawks 21-17 in their regular-season matchup.

Kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit is scheduled for noon ET. The Rockets are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Miami (OH) odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) spread: Rockets -7.5

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 44 points



Toledo vs. Miami (OH) money line: Rockets -308, RedHawks +245

TOL: The Rockets are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against MAC opponents

MIA: The RedHawks are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 contests

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets have reeled off 11 consecutive victories since losing their season opener at Illinois, which is the team's longest winning streak since a 12-game run that bridged the 2000 and 2001 campaigns. Toledo ended the regular season with a 32-17 triumph at Central Michigan behind a ground attack that racked up 261 yards. Junior Peny Boone led the charge with 186 yards on 21 carries and scored twice to extend his streak to four straight games with a rushing touchdown.

Boone is fifth in the nation with 1,359 rushing yards and has been held under 100 only four times in 12 outings. He is tied for eighth with 15 scoring runs and has recorded five multi-TD performances. Junior quarterback Dequan Finn had a hand in all three Toledo touchdowns against the RedHawks in their regular-season meeting, throwing for a pair while running for the other.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

The RedHawks posted their fourth straight victory and first 10-win regular season since 2003 when they defeated Ball State 17-15 on the road in their finale. Redshirt sophomore Aveon Smith improved to 4-0 since top quarterback Brett Gabbert suffered a season-ending leg injury in the setback against Toledo as he threw for a season-high 170 yards and a touchdown. Smith completed 14-of-24 pass attempts versus the Cardinals, with 11 going to freshman Javon Tracy (six) and junior Cade McDonald (five).

Also a redshirt sophomore, Rashad Amos ran for a TD to extend his streak to five games with a rushing score. The running back has found the end zone in eight of his last nine contests and has 10 touchdown runs in his first season with the RedHawks after failing to record one in 13 games over two campaigns at South Carolina. Amos' current streak began against Toledo on Oct. 21, when his 2-yard run with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter drew Miami (OH) with four points.

