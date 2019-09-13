Toledo vs. Murray State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Toledo vs. Murray State football game
Who's Playing
Toledo (home) vs. Murray State (away)
Current Records: Toledo 0-1-0; Murray State 1-1-0
What to Know
Toledo has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Murray State at 7 p.m. ET.
The Rockets had to start their season on the road two weeks ago, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to Kentucky 24-38. Toledo's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Mitchell Guadagni, who picked up 73 yards on the ground on 14 carries and accumulated 122 passing yards.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest, Murray State was humbled last Saturday. They took a serious blow against Georgia, falling 17-63.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Over/Under: 70
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
