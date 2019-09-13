Toledo vs. Murray State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Toledo (home) vs. Murray State (away)

Current Records: Toledo 0-1-0; Murray State 1-1-0

What to Know

Toledo has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Murray State at 7 p.m. ET.

The Rockets had to start their season on the road two weeks ago, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to Kentucky 24-38. Toledo's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Mitchell Guadagni, who picked up 73 yards on the ground on 14 carries and accumulated 122 passing yards.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest, Murray State was humbled last Saturday. They took a serious blow against Georgia, falling 17-63.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Over/Under: 70

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.