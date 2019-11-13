Toledo vs. N. Illinois live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Toledo vs. Northern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Toledo (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Toledo 6-3; N. Illinois 3-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Toledo Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Glass Bowl. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The day started off rough for Northern Illinois two weeks ago, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against the Central Michigan Chippewas, falling 48-10. Northern Illinois was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-10.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Tuesday Toledo sidestepped the Kent State Golden Flashes for a 35-33 win. RB Shakif Seymour had a stellar game for Toledo as he rushed for 175 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
Toledo's victory lifted them to 6-3 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 3-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets rank 12th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 249.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Northern Illinois is 14th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 118.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
Toledo and N. Illinois both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 07, 2018 - N. Illinois 38 vs. Toledo 15
- Nov 02, 2017 - Toledo 27 vs. N. Illinois 17
- Nov 09, 2016 - Toledo 31 vs. N. Illinois 24
- Nov 03, 2015 - N. Illinois 32 vs. Toledo 27
