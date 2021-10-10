Another completely full schedule of Week 6 games arrives on CBS Sports Network with five contests during what could be a defining weekend. The action gets started Friday night with a Conference USA contest between Charlotte and FIU, and Saturday brings an all-day sampling of four games involving teams from several conferences.

The opener on Saturday is a MAC showdown between Toledo and Northern Illinois, both unbeaten in MAC play, that could have implications in the league title race. In the afternoon, No. 24 SMU will take on Navy's option as the Midshipmen seek to parlay the momentum of an upset over UCF last week into a date with the undefeated Mustangs.

Then, in the evening, the action heads west as two of the Mountain West's top teams, Air Force and Wyoming, face off in a battle of teams that are a combined 8-1. Finally, the late-night crowd will see an NFL Draft prospect at quarterback in Nevada's Carson Strong as the Wolf Pack host New Mexico State.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 6 action on CBS Sports Network with all times Eastern.

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Time: Noon

Location: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: This battle between MAC squads off to 1-0 league starts has the makings of a defensive struggle as Toledo enters with the league's best scoring defense by a considerable margin. Northern Illinois gave up some points early-season losses to Wyoming and Michigan, but has corrected course the past two weeks and held Eastern Michigan to just 38 rushing yards in a 27-20 victory. Toledo's offense has been up and down, but it got a nice confidence boost last week by scoring 24 points in the second quarter of a 45-7 win at UMass.

No. 24 SMU vs. Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: Navy will be looking for a second straight upset over a top-tier league foe after it knocked off UCF last week. With Tai Lavatai back at quarterback after missing two games with injury, the Midshipmen racked up 348 yards on the ground against the Knights. No. 24 SMU is riding high off a 41-17 thrashing of South Florida and a 42-34 rivalry win against TCU the week before. This season has already been a roller-coaster for the Mustangs, and they just need to get through Saturday before their bye week arrives.

Wyoming vs. Air Force

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: The last undefeated team in the Mountain West will put its perfect record on the line Saturday, when 4-0 Wyoming plays its conference opener at 4-1 Air Force. The Falcons are 1-1 in league play after beating New Mexico 38-10 last week, and they will look to take that momentum into this game. Wyoming is coming off of an open week, which came at the right time after the Cowboys needed a late rally to outlast lowly UConn on Sept. 25.

New Mexico State vs. Nevada

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: Nevada snapped a six-game losing streak against Boise State last week, winning on the road to jumpstart its Mountain West schedule. Now, the Wolf Pack will go back out of conference to host New Mexico State. A victory would improve Nevada to 4-1, but New Mexico State demonstrated improvement last week while taking quality Mountain West foe San Jose State down to the wire before losing 37-31. The Aggies are 1-5, and their only victory came against South Carolina State of the FCS, but quarterback Jonah Johnson played the best game of his career against San Jose State. The quarterback battle of Johnson vs. Nevada's Carson Strong should be a good one.