The Toledo Rockets and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a MAC matchup at noon ET on Saturday at the Glass Bowl and you can catch all the action live on CBS Sports Network. The Rockets are 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while NIU is 3-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The rivalry between these MAC schools dates back to 1967, and the Rockets hold a 32-16 edge in the all-time series after winning last season 41-24.

However, the Huskies have won eight of the last 11 head-to-head matchups and have covered the spread in two of the last three. The Rockets are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Toledo vs. Northern Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 52.

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois spread: Toledo -12.5

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois over-under: 52 points

What you need to know about Toledo

On Saturday, Toledo turned the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen into a track meet, outgaining them 448 yards to 157. Toledo claimed a resounding 45-7 win over UMass on the road. Toledo running back Bryant Koback punched in two rushing touchdowns. The fourth-year Rockets star is sitting on 2,990 career rushing yards entering Saturday and could move into seventh on Toledo's all-time rushing list with Jalen Parmele at 3,119.

But Toledo has strong balance offensively with Carter Bradley completing 62.2 percent of his passes and averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. DeQuan Finn also sees time at quarterback and he's second on the team behind Koback in rushing with 256 yards and four rushing touchdowns. The NIU defense will have its work cut out defending against Toledo's two-headed monster at QB.

What you need to know about Northern Illinois

Meanwhile, NIU beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 27-20 on Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for the Huskies, but they got scores from CB Zhamaine March and RB Clint Ratkovich. In addition to the defensive touchdown, the Huskies held the Eagles to just 38 rushing yards in the victory and NIU won the turnover battle 2-1.

Offensively, coach Thomas Hammock has leaned heavily on his rushing attack this season. The Huskies are averaging 221.0 rushing yards per game and Harrison Waylee leads the way with 574 yards and four touchdowns through five games. Ratkovich has four rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns, while quarterback Rocky Lombardi has four rushing touchdowns of his own.

