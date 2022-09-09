The Toledo Rockets host the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Glass Bowl. After a 7-6 final record last year, Toledo opened its season with a decisive 37-0 win against Long Island University on September 1. UMass is turning to Don Brown for a second stint as head coach, but his second tenure got off to a rough start in a blowout loss to Tulane last Saturday. Toledo won a matchup between the two last season in Massachusetts, 45-7.

The Rockets are favored by 28.5 points in the latest Toledo vs. Massachusetts odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49. Before making any UMass vs. Toledo picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Massachusetts and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Toledo vs. Massachusetts:

Toledo vs. Massachusetts spread: Toledo -28.5

Toledo vs. Massachusetts over-under: 49 points

Toledo vs. Massachusetts picks: See picks here

What you need to know about UMass

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Minutemen in its 42-10 loss to the Tulane Green Wave. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 42-10 by the third quarter. Quarterback Brady Olson had a rough outing, as he threw a pick, no touchdowns and completed just 2-of-5 passes for five yards. Gino Campiotti also had an opportunity at QB, but didn't fare much better and ended the game 2-of-6 for 12 yards and two interceptions.

The Minutemen's offense is predicated on its rushing attack, and it were able to rack up 200 rushing yards in the loss. Campiotti ran for 58 yards and a touchdown, while running back Tim Baldwin Jr. had 65 yards on 13 carries. One spot UMass has to clean up is penalties, after it was flagged seven times for 77 yards.

What you need to know about Toledo

Meanwhile, the Rockets got themselves on the board against LIU-Post on Thursday, and did a great job keeping the Sharks off of it. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 20-0. Toledo QB Dequan Finn was slinging it, and he passed for two touchdowns and 216 yards on 28 attempts. he also punched in a rushing touchdown as part of a 64-yard day on the ground. Finn's 69-yard touchdown pass to TE Jamal Turner in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to consider: The Minutemen gave up the sixth-most offensive touchdowns to opponents last year, at 67. The Rockets' defense has more to brag about, as they they were 21st in the nation in sacks, with 38. Jamal Hines led the team last season, with 9.5, and he had 1.5 tackles for loss in the season-opener.

How to make Toledo vs. UMass picks

The model has simulated Toledo vs. Massachusetts 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 80% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Toledo vs. Massachusetts? And which side of the spread hits almost 80% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.