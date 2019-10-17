Toledo vs. W. Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Toledo (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Toledo 3-1-0; W. Michigan 3-2-0

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between Toledo and Western Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Glass Bowl. The game is expected to be a close one, with Toledo going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

Last week, Toledo had a touchdown and change to spare in a 28-21 win over BYU. RB Shakif Seymour was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Rockets, as he rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Toledo's victory came on a two-yard rush from Seymour with only 1:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan won the last time they faced Central Michigan, and things went their way last week, too. Western Michigan took down Central Michigan 31-15. The win came about even with the Broncos handicapping themselves with 152 penalty yards.

Their wins bumped the Rockets to 3-1 and the Broncos to 3-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets come into the contest boasting the 10th most rushing yards per game in the league at 262.30. Western Michigan has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank eighth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 14 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Broncos.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 74

Series History

Toledo and W. Michigan both have two wins in their last four games.

Oct 25, 2018 - Toledo 51 vs. W. Michigan 24

Nov 24, 2017 - Toledo 37 vs. W. Michigan 10

Nov 25, 2016 - W. Michigan 55 vs. Toledo 35

Nov 27, 2015 - W. Michigan 35 vs. Toledo 30

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 61 degrees.