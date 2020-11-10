A pair of Mid-American Conference West Division contenders battle when the Toledo Rockets take on the Western Michigan Broncos on Wednesday night. Toledo (1-0) opened its season last Wednesday with a 38-3 victory over Bowling Green. It was the fewest points allowed by the Rockets against an FBS opponent since 2005. Western Michigan (1-0), meanwhile, rolled over Akron 58-13 to start its season.

Kickoff from Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Toledo is 10th in the nation in yards per game at 524.0, while Western Michigan is ranked 18th with a 484.0 average. The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Western Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 59.5. Before making any Western Michigan vs. Toledo picks, check out the college football predictions for MACtion from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Western Michigan. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Western Michigan vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Western Michigan spread: Western Michigan -2.5

Toledo vs. Western Michigan over-under: 59.5 points

Toledo vs. Western Michigan money line: Toledo +120, Western Michigan -140

TOL: Forced two fumbles and had two interceptions in the opener against Bowling Green

WMU: Five different Broncos rushed for or caught passes for touchdowns in the win over Akron

Why Western Michigan can cover



The Broncos started the season fast, led by a monster game from senior wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, who rolled up 235 all-purpose yards in the opener. Eskridge had 114 receiving yards with two touchdowns on three receptions, and 121 yards on four kickoff returns. For his career, he has 91 receptions for 1,590 yards (17.5 average) and nine TDs. He has also rushed 10 times for 63 yards.

Also coming up big in the win over Akron was sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby, who completed 12 of 16 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Eleby, who did not play a year ago, played in the final five games of the 2018 season, completing 92 of 147 passes for 1,092 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for three scores. He completed a career-high 23 passes against Toledo in his collegiate debut while throwing for a personal-best 293 yards and two touchdowns.

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets feature an explosive rushing attack, rolling up 310 yards in the opener against Bowling Green. Junior running back Shakif Seymour led the way, carrying 13 times for 93 yards (7.2 average) and one touchdown. Last season, he was second on the team with 741 rushing yards and became the 19th player in Toledo history to reach 2,000 yards for his career. Senior quarterback Eli Peters was red hot in the win over Bowling Green, completing 20 of 32 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition, Toledo has dominated this rivalry over the years. In fact, the Rockets are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against the Broncos. Toledo has also won four of its last five games on the road against Western Michigan.

How to make Toledo vs. Western Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Peters will throw for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns, while Eleby will throw for nearly 275 yards and two scores.

So who wins Toledo vs. Western Michigan? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Western Michigan vs. Toledo spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.