Tom Brady 'at a complete loss' over Michigan falling to Ohio State for eighth consecutive season

New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady has been busy this fall trying to lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowl titles, but he still has time to pay attention to his alma mater Michigan on Saturdays ... especially when it plays Ohio State. Saturday did not go well for the Wolverines or the future Hall of Famer following the 56-27 home loss to the Buckeyes. Brady shared his postgame feelings with WEEI 93.7 in Boston during his weekly radio appearance on Monday.

"I am at a complete loss," Brady said. "I have no idea. It's been tough. I have a few bets I have to settle too, so it makes it even tougher."

Michigan went into the locker room down 28-16 on Saturday afternoon before things turned complete sideways in the second half. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields threw three second-half touchdown passes and running back J.K. Dobbins scored from 33 yards out to lead to the blowout win -- the second straight matchup between the two schools that was decided by three or more scores. The latest loss marked the eighth consecutive season in which the Wolverines fell to the rival Buckeyes.

It's unclear if those bets were straight up or against the spread. Either way, betting on the Wolverines in this rivalry probably isn't the smartest thing to do. When Brady was there, though, the roles were reversed. Michigan won four of the five rivalry games while Brady was in Ann Arbor, including the 24-17 win in 1999 in which Brady went 17-of-27 passing for 150 yards and two touchdown passes.