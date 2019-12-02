Tom Brady 'at a complete loss' over Michigan falling to Ohio State for eighth consecutive season
Brady played under center at Michigan from 1995-99
New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady has been busy this fall trying to lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowl titles, but he still has time to pay attention to his alma mater Michigan on Saturdays ... especially when it plays Ohio State. Saturday did not go well for the Wolverines or the future Hall of Famer following the 56-27 home loss to the Buckeyes. Brady shared his postgame feelings with WEEI 93.7 in Boston during his weekly radio appearance on Monday.
"I am at a complete loss," Brady said. "I have no idea. It's been tough. I have a few bets I have to settle too, so it makes it even tougher."
Michigan went into the locker room down 28-16 on Saturday afternoon before things turned complete sideways in the second half. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields threw three second-half touchdown passes and running back J.K. Dobbins scored from 33 yards out to lead to the blowout win -- the second straight matchup between the two schools that was decided by three or more scores. The latest loss marked the eighth consecutive season in which the Wolverines fell to the rival Buckeyes.
It's unclear if those bets were straight up or against the spread. Either way, betting on the Wolverines in this rivalry probably isn't the smartest thing to do. When Brady was there, though, the roles were reversed. Michigan won four of the five rivalry games while Brady was in Ann Arbor, including the 24-17 win in 1999 in which Brady went 17-of-27 passing for 150 yards and two touchdown passes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kicker hits 55-yarder off crossbar
The team's perfect season stayed alive with the 55-yard kick off the post
-
Chris Petersen steps down at Washington
Petersen led Washington to six bowl games and three seasons of 10+ wins in his tenure
-
Clemson jumps LSU for No. 2 in CBS 130
The Tigers are looking for a fifth straight College Football Playoff berth heading into championship...
-
Championship Week CFB odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football Championship Week game...
-
Auburn fined $250k for rushing field
Rushing the field after beating Alabama has become an expensive habit for Auburn
-
Paths for the seven playoff contenders
What scenarios do Oklahoma, Utah, Baylor and Georgia have to the playoff? Let's take a look
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game