For future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady, quarterbacking rarely came easy. In fact, it took a complete mindset shift during his college career at Michigan to understand the mental intricacies of the position and how to make the most of opportunities. Brady shared during a recent interview with "School of Hard Knocks" that he would "bitch and complain" to his sports psychologist often with the Wolverines about his practice routine before he received the greatest piece of advice he can remember.

"He sat me down in his office one Tuesday afternoon and he said, 'Why don't you quit bitching about all the things you're not getting and worry about the things you are getting and don't worry about anybody else,'" Brady said. "So many times we focus on what everyone else gets and we lose track of what we're getting and the opportunities we're getting. If they give you three opportunities in practice to go out there and do your best, go do it."

Brady, a sophomore at the time in Ann Arbor, said the mentor provided a necessary reminded that nothing great comes easy. Brady redshirted in 1995 before playing two years behind Brian Griese with the Wolverines, including the 1997 season during which Michigan's starter led the program to the national championship.

Brady eventually beat out Drew Henson in 1998 and started every game his final two years at the program. He earned team captain status as a senior and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention both seasons.

"Accountability is a word I think we need to ingrain in all of us all the time," Brady said. "I always tell everybody, you have to get out of your comfort zone."

Brady often found motivation during his NFL career from the teams which initially passed on him during the first six rounds of the draft. Then, the New England Patriots came calling at pick No. 199 and the rest was history.

"You know what? I think you have to listen to what's inside of you," Brady said.

Brady, by himself, has won more Super Bowl titles than any other franchise in the NFL (7). He retired for a second and final time in 2023 following a 23-year career unmatched in the game's history. He has long given back to Michigan, including generous donations to the Wolverines' NIL fund and providing his time to help the program recently land quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class.