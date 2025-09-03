Arch Manning's debut as Texas' full-time starting quarterback carried sky-high expectations, but opening with a 14-7 loss to Ohio State highlighted just how steep the learning curve can be. The redshirt sophomore completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and one interception, but his inexperience was apparent and each play drew instant scrutiny from social media and national analysts.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady offered a grounded take on Manning's debut. Speaking with Pro Football Focus' Chris Collinsworth, Brady noted that today's digital environment can be harsh for young players -- feedback comes instantly. He called it both a blessing and a curse: the immediacy can be brutal, but it also forces quarterbacks to develop mental toughness and resilience sooner than in past eras.

"Even though he didn't have his best game today and they lost, if he uses this to his advantage, Arch, he's going to be tougher for it and he's going to have a better next game because of it," Brady said. "And I always felt like you've got to deal with a lot of adversity from a quarterback standpoint to toughen you up to be the true leader for the organization."

Brady also highlighted the unique pressures facing college quarterbacks today. Unlike in the past, 19- and 20-year-old players are often expected to lead entire programs, frequently navigating roster turnover and little continuity from year to year due to the transfer portal. Frequent roster turnover, coaching changes and the constant spotlight of social media can thrust young quarterbacks into leadership roles before they're fully ready.

Resetting Arch Manning's expectations at Texas in 2025 after Steve Sarkisian says hype was 'out of control' Brad Crawford

"Arch has years beyond this to still play in college if he wants, but it's going to be up to him to see how he really wants to dig within himself and how deep he wants to dig in order to be successful," Brady said. "But there's nothing to show me that he won't be that. He's been that way in high school and even last year. And he's got a lot of good people around him that know exactly what to do."

Beyond the digital scrutiny, another factor amplifies the spotlight on Manning: his famous football lineage. Archie Manning, his grandfather and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, set the standard for the family's football pedigree. As the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and the son of Cooper Manning, that lineage has brought intense attention long before he ever took a snap for Texas.

Longhorns' coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged the external pressure on his young quarterback, who entered Week 1 as the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite.

"For Arch, the expectations were out of control on the outside," Sarkisian said. "But, I'd say let's finish the book before we judge it. This is one chapter. We got a lot of season to go play."