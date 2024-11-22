A shadow figure who helped Michigan secure its quarterback of the future was actually a legendary QB from the Wolverines' past.

During the final stretch of Michigan's aggressive, months-long push to land No. 1 class of 2025 recruit Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines enlisted none other than NFL legend and former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady.

A FaceTime conversation between Brady and Underwood a few weeks ago marked the beginning of their relationship, which grew over multiple conversations, sources told CBS Sports.

Brady, who capped his Michigan career in 1999 with a win over Alabama in the Orange Bowl, emphasized that he'd be a resource for Underwood moving forward. That mentorship resonated with the five-star Michigan native and became one of many factors leading to Underwood flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan on Thursday night, sources said.

Brady's time at Michigan wasn't without its challenges. The California native arrived in Ann Arbor buried on the depth chart. Brady spent two years as a backup before emerging as a starter in 1998 and 1999, platooning with Drew Henson in 1999. Brady was a sixth-round selection by the New England Patriots and of course went on to script the best career by a quarterback in NFL history, winning seven Super Bowls. Brady retired after the 2022 NFL season and now calls games for FOX. He's also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even with Brady's assistance, Michigan doubted as recently as a week ago that it could flip Underwood, who had been committed to LSU since January. At the time, the Wolverines believed the nation's top quarterback in the 2025 class would likely stick with the Tigers.

However, the tide began to turn after a pivotal family discussion last weekend. During that conversation, Underwood and his family weighed the pros and cons of Michigan and LSU. Michigan, despite its 5-5 record, appeared more appealing than LSU, which has slumped to 6-4 following three consecutive losses. The idea of becoming a hometown hero for a school just 30 minutes from his home in Belleville, Michigan, also carried significant weight.

The final pieces fell into place earlier this week when Underwood made a secret visit to Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday. He shadowed head coach Sherrone Moore at practice, sat in on meetings, and gained deeper insights into the program. By Wednesday, Underwood privately informed Moore of his plans to commit. A day later, Underwood made his decision public, catching even his high school coach by surprise.

Moore and Michigan general manager Sean Magee played critical roles in securing Underwood's commitment. But Brady's involvement provided an invaluable boost -- the latest contribution from Brady to his alma mater.