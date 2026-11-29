Every week the CFP Vibe Check tries to put its finger on where things stand in the College Football Playoff race without overreacting to what it just saw, but also probably overreacting to everything it just saw.

Prepare yourselves for The Great Alabama Debate of 2026.

The Crimson Tide lost the Iron Bowl to Auburn 30-23 at home Saturday night, throwing a wrench into the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's gears in the process. Everything about the weekend had been going to plan! Tuesday's meeting was going to be so easy!

Now? Well, now we've got some thinking to do.

You see, Alabama is 9-3 now, and it won't be playing in the SEC Championship. As things stand, its best win is probably an 8-4 Kentucky. The Wildcats beat Louisville to finish 8-4, so it's possible they'll work their way back into the CFP's top 25, giving Alabama a ranked win. If they don't, the Tide won't have one.

That could complicate things when comparing Bama to other potential at-large candidates. Because while everybody kind of accepted the idea of having a 9-3 team reach the playoffs this year before the season began, the idea was that it would be a 9-3 team that had some great wins and a few respectable losses.

It was not "well, they beat an 8-4 Kentucky."

And now the committee is in a bind, because there's the perception outsiders have about its relationship with Bama. In short, it's "CFP and Bama, sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G." And it's understandable why people would get that impression.

In 2023, it was Alabama the committee put in ahead of a 13-0 Florida State.

In 2025, it was Alabama the committee gave an at-large spot to at 10-3, coming off a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship, over both 10-2 Notre Dame and 11-2 BYU.

In 2026, it's been Alabama the committee routinely had ranked in the top five, well above the Tennessee team it lost to by 16 points.

So even if the committee had rational and logical arguments to make about its rankings of Alabama, you understand why many would get the impression that they just thought Alabama was cute, too. That the 12 members of the committee spent their time sitting around the table wondering what Alabama was up to right now and writing "Mrs. Alabama Crimson Tide" in their notebooks over and over.

It's also why we can't be sure what the committee will do with Alabama now that it's lost again and its resume continues to get worse. Because while Kentucky won, the only other team the Tide beat this season that picked up a win over the weekend was LSU. East Carolina, Florida State, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt all lost. Alabama has only three wins over bowl-eligible Power Four teams.

Compare that to 10-2 Iowa, whom the committee will be comparing Alabama to. The Hawkeyes have seven wins over bowl-eligible Power Four teams. Texas Tech, which will be playing for a Big 12 Championship next weekend, could also be considered for an at-large if it loses to Utah. Tech has five wins over bowl-eligible Power Four teams. BYU has six, and one of them is Notre Dame.

The fact of the matter is, Alabama's resume is pretty flimsy when it comes to at-large consideration. Now, I'm not telling you wins over bowl-eligible P4 teams are, or should be, the deciding factor. I'm only bringing it up because Hunter Yurachek has brought up wins over teams with a winning record constantly while being interrogated over the rankings every week. There are obviously other metrics that are considered.

But how much is strength of schedule worth when you lost to all the teams that provided the strength and beat the ones who didn't?

Alabama fell from No. 3 in Week 12 to No. 6 in Week 13 despite a win because its resume got weaker. How far will it fall with a third loss and a further weakened resume this week? We'll find out Tuesday, and no matter what the committee chooses to do, there will be strong opinions about it.

College football winners, losers: Auburn shows promise in gritty Iron Bowl win, UCLA melts down Shehan Jeyarajah

A B1G concern

Honestly, when it comes to the Big Ten's hopes of getting multiple teams into the field, UCLA losing to USC 45-10 wasn't a horrible outcome on its own. It wasn't good, but it wasn't a death blow. If anything, it opened up a lane for Oregon, Iowa and Indiana to all get in. Toss in Alabama's loss, and the Big Ten nearly had a perfect weekend.

But then Oregon lost to Washington 33-27. Now Oregon is out of it entirely, but complicating matters is that Washington's win clinched a Big Ten Championship between 10-2 Indiana and the 10-2 UCLA team that's lost two straight and was just crushed by 35 points at home.

Iowa is left blowing in the wind, with its fate up to the committee. As I went over earlier, Iowa's resume stacks up well against Alabama's in a vacuum, but it's Alabama. Any Iowa fan going to sleep thinking they're in the field for sure is deluding themselves.

So now the Big Ten is looking at a decent possibility of getting one team in the field. No matter what happens in the Big Ten Championship, it's hard to imagine the loser is getting into the field. It's either a 10-3 UCLA that's had the wheels come off and is on a three-game losing streak, or it's a 10-3 Indiana team the committee punted out of the field after a 3-point loss on the road at Washington.

Now, the good news for Indiana is the Washington loss looks better. The bad news is it probably shouldn't have ever looked that bad in the first place, and while Indiana has some fair gripes about its placement, it's also fair that a nonconference schedule of North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky doesn't earn you a lot of credit around that table.

So if Indiana is 10-3 with one win that truly moves the needle (USC) and three good losses, but one of them to a UCLA team that just lost by 35 the week before, I don't know how confident I'd be in the Hoosiers getting in. Maybe if conference championships were returning next season, because the committee wouldn't want to set a precedent of punishing teams for qualifying for those games, but they're gone. They don't have to worry about it.

It's going to be a long week in Big Ten country.

These teams should be in no matter what

We've talked enough about teams whose playoff status is up in the air, so before we go any further, I'd like to say that the following teams are as close to 100% certainties as can be: BYU, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wake Forest.

That leaves four open spots, one of which is reserved for the Group of Six. The teams currently fighting for the other three spots are Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Texas Tech and UCLA. Of those five, DraftKings is most confident in Texas Tech, as it has the Red Raiders at -1200 (92.3%) to make the field. They're followed by Indiana (84%), Iowa (74.4%), Alabama (34.5%) and UCLA (20.4%). They also have USC listed at +500 (16.7%), but I don't buy that. The win over UCLA is nice, but the loss to Oregon took a hit with the Ducks' loss.

That said, a 9-3 USC may have a better resume than a 9-3 Alabama!

Rest in CFPeace

Each week for the rest of the season, we shall recognize the schools who saw their playoff hopes die over the weekend

Oregon

Conference championship vibe shifters

The five conference title games most likely to impact the playoff race

Indiana vs. UCLA

Utah vs. Texas Tech

Boise State vs. San Diego State

Georgia vs. Texas

Miami vs. Wake Forest

This week's CFP projection

This is a projection of what I expect the top 12 to be Tuesday night

Georgia Utah Texas Notre Dame Tennessee Miami Wake Forest BYU Texas Tech Iowa Alabama Indiana

Boise State will remain the highest-ranked Group of Six team. I believe the committee leaves Alabama ahead of Indiana, and "in the field." The winner of the Big Ten Championship will then climb past Alabama in the final ranking, leaving the Tide on the outside looking in. My level of confidence in this Alabama projection is not high! Probably about a 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 10.