Every week, the CFP Vibe Check tries to put its finger on where things stand in the College Football Playoff race without overreacting to what it just saw, but also probably overreacting to everything it just saw.

The Big Ten may go from winning three straight national titles to being a one-bid league in the blink of an eye. There is no way to describe how Week 12 went for the Big Ten other than an absolute bloodbath from a College Football Playoff perspective.

Things started well enough Friday night with Oregon posting the kind of blowout win it needs to make a case for an at-large, beating Michigan State 45-7, but that was the end of Big Ten success. No. 8 Indiana lost to Washington 27-24 in overtime. No. 14 Ohio State lost to Nebraska 31-28, ending Nebraska's 31-game losing streak against ranked teams. And what may prove to be the biggest blow of all: No. 4 UCLA not only suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Michigan 18-16 in triple overtime, but also lost its quarterback, Ty Dieffenbach, to injury during overtime.

Dieffenbach had to be carted off the field. While we don't know the severity of the injury, it's hard to imagine he'll be available to play next week against USC. And remember, Dieffenbach was already the team's backup QB. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA's original starter, was lost for the season earlier this year. Now the Bruins will be relying on Nico's younger brother, Madden Iamaleava, to save their season.

And as if all those results weren't bad enough on their own, they came on the same weekend the Big 12 handled its business. Every single ranked team in the Big 12 was on the road this week, and every single one of them won their game. They weren't all pretty, as No. 10 BYU needed triple-overtime to take down Kansas, and No. 2 Utah found itself tied with a TCU team starting its backup QB in the fourth quarter before pulling away to win by 21, but they all won in the end.

So when the sun rises Sunday morning, the Big 12 will be sitting pretty while the Big Ten dreads what could come Tuesday night.

I'll get to my complete projection for this week's rankings at the end of the column, but there is a strong chance the Big 12 could have three teams ranked ahead of the highest-ranked Big Ten team on Tuesday night. UCLA and Indiana will be lucky to stay in the top 10, while BYU and Texas Tech are poised to benefit from their fall.

And it's not just the Big 12 causing problems. The Big Ten will probably be ranked behind two ACC teams as well. Miami didn't look great in a win over Virginia Tech, but it won and improved to 10-1. Wake Forest dominated another team, beating Georgia Tech 50-29. It's 10-1 and likely to leapfrog both UCLA and Indiana.

That "1" in B1G may very well represent how many teams the league gets into the field.

College football winners, losers: Luck runs out for Indiana, Oregon rounding into form Shehan Jeyarajah

There was one B1G winner, though

The irony of the Big Ten's downfall in Week 12 is that there may not have been a bigger winner in the playoff picture than the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend. Sure, the Big 12 and ACC saw their odds of getting multiple teams skyrocket, but Iowa's chances of getting into the field increased dramatically too.

While everybody else with a chance in the Big Ten was losing, Iowa went on the road and beat Illinois 34-17. The Hawkeyes began the week ranked behind Oregon and Ohio State because they lost at home to Ohio State, and Ohio State lost at home to Oregon, and that's how the CFP's pod system works. The fact that Iowa had fewer losses was meaningless, especially when they lacked a marquee win.

They still don't have a marquee win, but with Ohio State out of the way, there's a chance they'll jump Oregon, even if it's not likely. My suspicion is that, when it comes to their common opponents, the committee will value Oregon's win over Ohio State (which Iowa lost to) more than Iowa's win over Illinois (which Oregon lost to).

Still, the Hawkeyes may not need the committee at all. Saturday's chaos in the Big Ten opened up a viable pathway for the Hawkeyes to Indianapolis. If Iowa beats Nebraska on Black Friday -- it has won 10 of the last 11 meetings -- the Hawkeyes have a real chance of reaching the conference title game, and could clinch a berth with a win there.

Last Tuesday, most Iowa fans thought they were dead in the water, but there's new life in Iowa City.

It seems there are three open spots

While oddsmakers don't know everything, it's worth noting that DraftKings is no longer even listing odds to make the CFP for Georgia, Alabama or Notre Dame. They also give Utah, Miami, Texas, Tennessee and Wake Forest at least a 90% chance of making the field based on implied odds.

That's eight spots spoken for, which leaves three open for Power Four at-larges. Those spots will likely go to BYU, Indiana, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA or Iowa.

Will UCLA get the Florida State treatment?

We all remember what happened to Florida State in 2023. The Seminoles finished the season 13-0 despite losing starting QB Jordan Travis to an injury against North Alabama. Even though the Seminoles beat Florida in Gainesville without Travis, and then beat Louisville in the ACC Championship without him, they were left out of the four-team CFP for a 12-1 Alabama because of the Travis injury.

Well, UCLA lost to Michigan today, and while the Bruins could withstand one loss, I'm not as confident they can withstand the loss of Ty Dieffenbach.

It's hard to imagine the committee giving UCLA an at-large if it loses to USC next week. They'd be 10-2, and their best win would be an Oregon team that had just lost its starting QB that turned the ball over seven times. They would have no other wins against a ranked opponent. That resume and the Dieffenbach injury would probably be enough of an excuse for the committee to choose anybody else with a reasonable case over the Bruins.

Even if UCLA somehow figures out a way to beat USC next week, I'm not entirely sure the committee will give them a spot if they're down to Madden Iamaleava. So my advice to UCLA is this: I don't care what's wrong with Dieffenbach. Lie about it.

Tell everybody who will listen that you fully expect him to be healthy for the start of the playoff.

Boise State may have thrown a playoff berth away

Boise State led San Diego State 20-13 before the Aztecs mounted a late drive to get a touchdown. Jaylon Hawkins found Stone Saunders for a 39-yard touchdown to make it 20-19 with 1:51 to play, but the Aztecs' decision to go for two didn't pay off. They then failed to recover the onside kick, and it looked as though Boise would escape with the win and with a firm grasp of the Group of Six playoff spot.

Then Boise decided to make things interesting.

After handing the ball off on first and second down, forcing San Diego State to burn its final two timeouts, Boise decided to drop back and throw on third down. There was 1:36 left in the game. Maddux Madsen's pass to Keawe Brown was complete along the sideline, where Browne went out of bounds to stop the clock. Now facing a fourth-and-3 at the SDSU 45, having stopped the clock, Boise decided to go for it instead of punting. Madsen lost a yard on a draw to turn the ball over on downs.

The Aztecs took over at the SDSU 46, drove 30 yards, and then sent Cooper DiLeva out to kick the game-winning 42-yard field goal.

While I can understand the decision to go for it on fourth down, I'll never understand why Boise dropped back to pass on third down. Hand it off. Let another 40 seconds run off the clock. Then you either punt, or if you gained enough yardage, go for it on fourth down. Whatever you choose, you're leaving San Diego State with a lot less time to get into field goal range.

But that's not what Boise did, and now we don't know for sure whether the Broncos will be the highest-ranked G6 team this week. I think there's a decent chance they still will be, seeing as how they were No. 17 this week and no other G6 team was ranked, but at best the Broncos erased all their margin for error with a baffling decision.

Rest in CFPeace

Each week for the rest of the season, we shall recognize the schools who saw their playoff hopes die over the weekend

Week 13 vibe shifters

A look ahead to the five games on next week's slate most likely to impact the playoff race

Nebraska at Iowa

Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas Tech

USC at UCLA

Cincinnati at BYU

This week's CFP projection

This is a projection of what I expect the top 12 to be Tuesday night

Georgia Utah Alabama Texas Notre Dame Tennessee Miami BYU Wake Forest Texas Tech UCLA Indiana

I'll go with Boise State to remain the highest G6, but at the bottom of the poll.