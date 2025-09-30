With Georgia losing to Alabama Saturday night, Kirby Smart's career record against the Crimson Tide dropped to 1-7. I'm sure you already know that, because it's been mentioned roughly a billion times since, which is the same number of times a Georgia fan has retorted with "yeah, but the one win was for the natty."

That record has led to people asking if Smart has "an Alabama problem." I have a different question I feel is far more pertinent to Georgia's concerns. While the Dawgs have struggled with 'Bama under Smart, the bigger question for 2025 is this:

Does Georgia have a line of scrimmage problem?

Now, as is always the case when we're talking about teams at the top of the sport, we have to put it in the context of the program itself. What Georgia has along the lines of scrimmage remains the envy of 95% (at least) of other FBS programs, but when I watch the Dawgs these days, I don't see either line resembling what I saw when they were winning two national titles.

The stats back up my eyes. Looking at the run game, removing Gunner Stockton from the equation, the numbers make it look like the lanes simply aren't there for Georgia's backs. If you want to argue about the talent level at the position, feel free, but I'd remind you that the leading rushers on Georgia's title teams were Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton, Zamir White and James Cook. Outside Cook (who was second on the team in rushing in 2022), none of those guys have exactly lit the NFL on fire since moving on.

Georgia rushing offense with RBs Stat Rank among L5 seasons Yards per rush 5.1 4th EPA per rush 0.00 5th Yards before contact per rush 1.97 3rd Tackled for loss rate 9.3% 5th

Regardless, look at how this year's numbers compare to the last five seasons (when Georgia won its first national title). It's been one of the weaker performances across the board so far, and Georgia hasn't gotten to the meat of its SEC schedule yet. The numbers could get worse.

Life isn't any better in the pass game. When Gunner Stockton drops back, he's not being afforded the same level of protection his predecessors received.

Georgia pass protection Stat Rank among L5 seasons Pressure rate allowed 25.5% 5th Time to pressure allowed 2.5 seconds 5th

The defensive side isn't as bleak all around, though it's not good. I won't flood you with even more tables, but Georgia's overall performance against the run has been solid. However, based on what my eyes tell me, a lot of that is due to the Dawgs having better linebacker play this season than what I saw the last few years. The defensive line is playing well. CJ Allen is playing incredibly well.

The larger concern is the pass rush. It only exists in theory. Georgia's pressure rate of 26% this season is far and away its worst number of the last five seasons, ranking well below 2023's 33.4%. The sack rate of 4.0% is behind 2022's 6.4%. The team's negative play rate is the worst of the era, as is its EPA per dropback. The Dawgs have five sacks as a team, and linebackers are responsible for all of them, led by Chris Cole's three.

As for why this is the case, on offense, the Dawgs have had to work in new starters up front, and that could take time. While it hasn't been great, I was slightly encouraged by what I saw from the unit against Alabama following some personnel changes. Defensively is a bigger issue.

In prior years, Georgia was able to rotate monster after monster in to keep guys fresh. I mean, Jordan Davis would come off the field and be replaced by Jalen Carter. That's insane, but it was the reality. The portal has sapped Georgia of its ability to do this. Guys aren't as willing to sit around waiting for their shot or to play in a rotation when other programs are offering them more money and more playing time.

Georgia is dealing with the ramifications of this new reality. It's not a problem that can't be fixed, but I'm not sure it can be fixed in-season.

