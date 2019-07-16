Tom Herman, Jimbo Fisher weigh in on renewing Texas-Texas A&M football rivalry in the future

It's talking season, which means it's the time of year when reporters ask whether Texas and Texas A&M will ever renew their dormant rivalry.

The short answer is the coaches from both sides at least seem open to the idea; their respective administrations are -- as usual -- the ones that will ultimately make the call. Speaking at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas coach Tom Herman said that he would love to see the once-annual game against the Aggies be picked up again down the road as a nonconference game.

"I'd love to see the rivalry renewed," Herman said. "It's great for college football. It's great for Texas."

A short time later at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher sounded open as well, but perhaps less enthusiastic about the possibility as his burnt orange counterpart.

"Yeah, if it's beneficial for Texas A&M," Fisher said. "We are scheduled outright now for 10 years."

Fisher's quarterback, Kellen Mond, also weighed in, expressing a similar sentiment to that of Herman in regards to renewing the rivalry being nothing but a positive for the state.

A quick glance at the future schedules shows that, yes, A&M has a Power Five opponent on the books for the better part of the next decade. The same can be said for Texas going as far into 2030 and beyond. Of course, these things can change, and nothing's necessarily preventing the two schools from adding each other (except for the fact that it would make their nonconference slates potentially harder than need be).

As it's been for years now, the matter comes down to whether people at the top want to make the game happen. And despite whatever tire kicking there's been on the idea, nothing publicly has come out to support that.