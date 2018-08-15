Tom Osborne says Scott Frost saved record home sellout streak at Nebraska
Excitement around Nebraska's program has been palpable since Scott Frost's arrival
Calling a new head coach a "savior" is a little much, but Nebraska first-year coach may have actually saved something the Cornhuskers' program holds dear to their heart. That would be its 361-game home sellout streak, an NCAA record, which dates back to 1962.
However, coming off a 4-8 season, that streak easily could have been in jeopardy. With Frost's arrival this offseason, though, it appears Nebraska will extend that sellout streak to 362 and beyond. Cornhuskers Hall of Fame coach Tom Osborne is confident of that.
"Last year was hard for the people here because we went 4-8. I don't think the stadium would have been sold out," Osborne told ESPN. "We've been sold out for 50-plus years. I think that streak would have gone had Scott not come back, so there's a significant renewed enthusiasm."
A new coaching era can drum up excitement in the fan base, but there's just another level of palpable excitement in Lincoln with Frost returning to his alma mater. Even if Nebraska struggles at first, the overall commitment the program and fans have to Frost should keep the coveted home streak alive for the foreseeable future.
