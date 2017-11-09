Tommy Tuberville hopes to become Auburn's next athletic director

Who will replace Jay Jacobs as Auburn's athletic director? If former coach Tommy Tuberville had his way, it'd be him.

Tuberville, who coached Auburn from 1999-2008 and led the program to two SEC West championships and the 2004 SEC title, has officially thrown his hat in the ring to replace Jacobs.

"I would love to help Auburn's athletic program," Tuberville told Mark Heim of WNSP 105.5 in Mobile, Alabama. "I don't think there's anyone more qualified than me. I know it. I know the people. I know the boosters, the alumni. I know the city, the community. I would love to talk to the president, whether I am a candidate or whether I can help."

The school announced that Jacobs will step down on June 1, 2018 or sooner, if a replacement is found before that date. The school is mired in numerous scandals, including in women's softball and the ongoing federal probe into men's college basketball.

Tuberville was 85-40 and 52-30 in the SEC in 10 years at Auburn, and led the 2004 Tigers to an unblemished record and a win over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl after being left out of the national title game under the old BCS structure. After his decade on the Plains, Tuberville coached at Texas Tech (2010-12) and Cincinnati (2013-16). He is spending the 2017 season working as a color analyst for ESPN's college football coverage.

While he has no administrative experience, his ability to connect with influential decision-makers, raise money and delegate responsibility to others were traits he displayed as Auburn's head coach on the field; and can certainly be selling points if he does, in fact, emerge as a true contender to be Jacobs' successor.