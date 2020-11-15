The college football rankings are a difficult task to sort out after a week that saw 12 of teams in the AP Top 25 not playing either because of previously scheduled off weeks or because games were canceled/postponed due to COVID-19. But things get especially interesting when a team returns from a long absence with an impressive win that, under normal circumstances, would spark a big move in the rankings.

The case of Wisconsin in the AP Top 25 is one totally unique to 2020 and the circumstances surrounding the football season. The Badgers started the year ranked No. 12 in the preseason, then were removed along with the rest of the Big Ten and Pac-12 teams since the season was postponed at that time. Once Big Ten teams were made available for ranking again, Wisconsin returned seven spots lower at No. 19. There was a slow move up to No. 14 before the Badgers even played a game, and then a five-spot jump into the top 10 to No. 9 after thumping Illinois in the season opener.

Then Graham Mertz and a host of Wisconsin players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the cancellation of the team's next two games. The Badgers dropped one spot after the first week and three more after the second, giving up four spots in the rankings without losing (or even playing) a game. Voters may deny that Wisconsin was being punished for its COVID-19 issues, but there's a penalty for not having results on the scoreboard when splitting hairs between teams in the rankings. So after Wisconsin's impressive win at Michigan, are we destined for an adjustment?

We think that the Badgers are going to jump both Oregon and Georgia after their 49-11 win over Michigan, which not only kept them in the mix for the Big Ten Championship Game but also affirmed the instant reactions regarding Mertz and the 2020 offense after a second straight high-scoring performance. Ducks or Bulldogs fans may cry foul for the 2-0 Badgers jumping ahead in line, but when you consider that it's a return to their preseason status, the move doesn't seem so dramatic.

Elsewhere in the rankings, we're seeing Florida making the move to No. 5 over Texas A&M after a blowout win against Arkansas and some minor shuffling in the 20s after Tulsa's win against SMU and another narrow victory for South Florida.

Here's how we think the new AP Top 25 will look on Sunday. Last week's rankings in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (1): The Crimson Tide had their Week 11 showdown with LSU postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Tigers program.

2. Notre Dame (2): The Fighting Irish will get more consideration for No. 2 from those who had them layer and possibly as many as a couple more first-place votes after a very impressive performance in a 45-31 win at Boston College.

3. Ohio State (3): This week's date with Maryland was canceled because of COVID-19 protocol in the Big Ten.

4. Clemson (4): The Tigers were scheduled to be off in Week 11.

5. Florida (6): Even though Texas A&M has the head-to-head win, there's going to be a natural inclination to slide the Gators ahead off of beating Georgia last week and absolutely rolling Arkansas in a 63-35 win on Saturday. If the Aggies had played and put an equally impressive result on the scoreboard then maybe they hold on to their advantage for the top five, but the eye-popping nature of the Gators' win could give them an edge in Sunday's balloting.

6. Texas A&M (5): The Aggies' Week 11 date with Tennessee was postponed because of COVID-19 protocol.

7. Cincinnati (7): There's not much room for Cincinnati to move up in the rankings, but the Bearcats probably deserve it after another impressive win in AAC play, cruising past ECU in a 55-17 victory. The only thing between Cincinnati and an undefeated season is complacency because it's getting better every week and playing at another level compared to the competition.

8. BYU (8): The Cougars were off in Week 11.

9. Indiana (10): The Hoosiers were two voting points behind Miami last week (958-956) and could get a slight boost from the shutout win at Michigan State. Consider it the final admission of quality from the last Indiana doubters who weren't quite ready to commit to the idea of the Hoosiers as a top-10 team.

10. Miami (9): Down nearly a dozen because of COVID-19 protocol for the second week in a row, Miami continues to find ways to win. A late touchdown helped seal the victory and reverse recent trends of late-game struggles for the Hurricanes, keeping them in the mix for the ACC TITLE should Clemson or Notre Dame trip up down the stretch.

11. Wisconsin (13): Mertz was the storyline of the season-opening win against Illinois, but Saturday night at Michigan was all about the ground game with the Badgers 341 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns at 6.7 yards per attempt in the 49-11 win. It was a throwback performance only after Wisconsin took control of the contest with an early 28-0 lead, which only further confirms the quality and dominance of the victory.

12. Oregon (11): There was an upset scare at Washington State, but the Ducks emerged with a 43-29 win thanks to three second half touchdown passes from Tyler Shough to storm back from a halftime deficit.

13. Georgia (12): The Bulldogs' Week 11 date against Missouri was postponed because of COVID-19 protocol.

14. Oklahoma State (14): The Cowboys were off in Week 11.

15. Coastal Carolina (15): The Chanticleers' Week 11 date against Troy was postponed because of COVID-19 protocol.

16. Marshall (16): A slow start was quickly overcome by the Thundering Herd, who cruised to a 42-14 win against Middle Tennessee to improve to 7-0.

17. Iowa State (17): The Cyclones were off in Week 11.

18. Oklahoma (18): The Sooners were off in Week 11.

19. Liberty (22): Off the first 8-0 start in school history after rolling Western Carolina 58-14, the Flames have a huge statement opportunity ahead with a primetime game against NC State on Nov. 21.

20. Northwestern (23): A hard-fought win at Purdue puts the Wildcats in a great position to challenge for the division title in the Big Ten West. Northwestern was favored to win by the oddsmakers, but I still think the road victory will inspire some confidence from voters holding out belief in the Wildcats as a top 25 team.

21. USC (20): I don't know how many AP voters can feel great about the strength of the Trojans' profile beyond "undefeated." Arizona State and Arizona both had those games in hand before late touchdowns secured the win for USC. Now the team to beat in the division, the Trojans have the Pac-12 championship on the table but the eye test doesn't do them much favors in terms of the playoff rankings or polls.

22. Texas (21): The Longhorns were off in Week 11.

23. Auburn (24): The Tigers' Week 11 date against Mississippi State was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

24. Louisiana (25): The Ragin' Cajuns clinched the Sun Belt West and a spot in the league title game with a 38-10 win against South Alabama. There's a date with Appalachian State that looms in December, but up next are winnable games against Central Arkansas and Louisiana-Monroe.

25. Tulsa (NR): Expecting a tight vote count between the Golden Hurricane and North Carolina for this No. 25 spot. The Tar Heels put up huge offensive numbers in a shootout win against Wake Forest that might win over some voters who didn't already have them on their ballot, but Tulsa improved to 4-0 in conference play and got its win against a previously ranked team (SMU) with its only loss come out of conference to another top 25 team (Oklahoma State).

Projected to drop out: SMU (19)