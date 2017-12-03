Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Georgia, UCF, Ohio State set to make jumps in poll

The final College Football Playoff rankings are set to be announced on Sunday, setting the stage for the fourth edition of the four-team playoff system that's provided incredible thrills in its short lifespan. While Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia can feel good about their chances, the college football world will spend much of Saturday evening and Sunday morning debating the merits of Ohio State and Alabama's resume prior to the announcement from the selection committee.

Meanwhile, the AP Top 25 is set to also feature a shake up after conference championship Saturday. The poll will be the final balloting of the regular season and set the stage for the final rankings, released shortly after the national championship game. Some coaches will be hoping to hit bench marks for contract bonus purposes, while fans will appreciate seeing some movement following a great weekend of football.

Here's how we think the new AP Top 25 will look on Sunday:

1. Clemson (Previous ranking -- 1): With Kelly Bryant playing at a high level, there's no longer any doubt that the 2017 Tigers can accomplish everything the previous two teams have done with Deshaun Watson under center.

2. Oklahoma (2): Baker Mayfield likely locked up his Heisman Trophy with an explosive performance against TCU in the Big 12 title game, and the Sooners should enter the College Football Playoff with national title expectations.

3. Georgia (6): While the depth at running back helped Georgia ice the game, the MVP for the Bulldogs has to be the way that defense responded to a blowout loss in the first matchup against Auburn. Georgia gets a bump up in the rankings after its first SEC Championship in more than a decade.

4. Auburn (4): I expect the AP voters to give Auburn some extra consideration for Kerryon Johnson's status, keeping the Tigers pretty high in the rankings (but behind Georgia) after Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs.

5. Alabama (5): Off

6. Ohio State (8): Who knows if Ohio State will end up making the playoff, but the Buckeyes did all they could to flex their athleticism and team speed on a big stage to try and recapture that 2014 feeling in the final data point for the selection committee. If not for a couple of turnovers and bad mistakes, the Buckeyes might have been able to put a more impressive result on the scoreboard.

7. UCF (12): A late surge in the final AP poll of the regular season would not be surprising for college football's lone undefeated team. The voters could see it as some kind of bonus for a team that will fall short of the College Football Playoff and saw its head coach officially make his 2018 plans (heading to Nebraska) known shortly after the win.

8. Wisconsin (3): The Badgers got some first-place votes from the AP voters a week ago, but looked so out of place against Ohio State that I think a drop is coming after Sunday morning's balloting.

9. Miami (7): A healthy Miami team could have hung with Clemson, but the Hurricanes don't quite have the program depth to sustain the injuries they've suffered late in the year and maintain championship-caliber football.

10. Penn State (9): Off

11. USC (11): Winning the Pac-12 title was the best possible scenario for the Trojans after two losses in the first two months of the season, with those defeats keeping USC out of the College Football Playoff picture. But credit Clay Helton and this group for taking care of business down the stretch and notching the Pac-12 South's first win in the Pac-12 title game.

12. TCU (10): After getting pasted by Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see AP voters make a slight adjustment to the Horned Frogs' ranking.

13. Stanford (14): Bryce Love is a special player and K.J. Costello did his best to set up the Cardinal with a chance to win, but this year's team just hasn't had the strength in the trenches as some of the previous teams that have been in Pac-12 title contention.

14. Memphis (16): The Tigers were every bit of UCF's equal in the American Athletic Conference title game and while they too might be dealing with a head coaching transition in the near future the performance on Saturday will probably result in a bump from the voters.

15. Washington (13): Off

16. Notre Dame (15): Off

17. LSU (17): Off

18. Oklahoma State (18): Off

19. Michigan State (19): Off

20. Northwestern (20): Off

21. Washington State (21): Off

22. Virginia Tech (22): Off

23. South Florida (23): Off

24. Mississippi State (24): Off

25. Boise State (NR): After knocking off Fresno State in the rematch of last week's, the Mountain West champion Broncos are likely to take their spot in the top 25.

Projected dropped out: Fresno State (25)