Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: How far will Georgia move up in the college football rankings?

There will always be a few weeks during the course of a season where the college football rankings can survive a Saturday without major shake ups. Usually this occurs early in the year during non-conference play, but a historic aligning of off weeks will likely keep the top five unchanged when the new AP Top 25 is released on Sunday.

Week 10 marked the first time since 1996 that No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in the AP Top 25 were off in the same week. In total, nine of the top 25 teams were off this week, but there was still enough action to keep things interesting among the nationally ranked.

No ranked teams made more positive impressions on voters than Oregon and Georgia. Both teams will be moving up as a result of Florida's loss, but neither is expected to crack the top five with Penn State among the many that were off this week. Both teams could end up gaining polling points thanks to higher placement on a few outlier ballots as voters consider the case of the Ducks and the Bulldogs as potential playoff contenders.

Further down in the rankings is mostly a story of teams that survived near upsets, including both Notre Dame and Cincinnati. Memphis will take a step forward thanks to its win against SMU, but the Mustangs aren't likely to be bounced from the rankings following its first loss of the season.

1. LSU (Last week -- 1): The Tigers were off in Week 10

2. Alabama (2): The Crimson Tide were off in Week 10.

3. Ohio State (3): The Buckeyes were off in Week 10.

4. Clemson (4): The Tigers were not off, but they didn't have to worry for long about the outcome in a 59-14 win against Wofford.

5. Penn State (5): The Nittany Lions were off in Week 10.

6. Georgia (8): It's not just the opponent or the setting, it's the fresh face of Georgia 2.0 here in this 2019 season. The Bulldogs, maybe for the first time all season, looked like the physically dominant top-five team that they projected to be in the preseason.

7. Oregon (7): If the Ducks do get jumped by Georgia, it won't be by much, and Oregon has a chance to be ranked higher than the Bulldogs when the College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday. But the AP voters haven't been friendly to the Pac-12, so I'm not expecting that to change even after a dominant win at USC.

8. Utah (9): Really impressive win for Utah in Seattle, taking down Washington 33-28 in a game that started decidedly in Washington's favor. Chris Petersen had Utah's number last year, so when the offense took a while to get going it seemed like we were headed to another low-scoring Huskies win. Instead, Tyler Huntley and the Utes made the most of Washington's mistakes and will be moving up in the rankings as a result.

9. Oklahoma (10): The Sooners were off in Week 10.

10. Florida (6): A head-to-head win against Auburn creates somewhat of a floor for the Gators' expected drop in the rankings, but the profile itself stands as worthy for consideration as one of the best two-loss teams in the country.

11. Auburn (11): The Tigers won but no one left Jordan-Hare feeling great about another game where Auburn's defense created as many highlights as its offense.

12. Baylor (12): Halloween night featured a scare for Baylor, but West Virginia wasn't able to pull off the upset of the still-undefeated Bears.

13. Minnesota (13): The Gophers were off in Week 10.

14. Michigan (14): From the opening kickoff, Michigan totally dominated Maryland and avoided any possibility of a road letdown after beating Notre Dame last week.

15. Notre Dame (16): Virginia Tech had the Irish on the ropes, but Ian Book responded with the ultimate clutch drive and go-ahead score with less than a minute remaining in a 21-20 victory. Surviving the upset won't win over doubters, but it keeps Notre Dame in the existing pecking order between No. 10 and No. 20.

16. Wisconsin (18): The Badgers were off in Week 10.

17. Iowa (19): The Hawkeyes were off in Week 10.

18. Cincinnati (17): As the teams are shuffled by voters, it's possible that the Bearcats will get jumped by teams that didn't play in Week 10 as a result of their narrow victory at ECU. Cincinnati needed a walk-off field goal to escape Greenville with a 46-43 win.

19. Boise State (21): The Broncos are currently in action at San Jose State.

20. Memphis (24): It will be interesting to see if the voters move Memphis ahead of Wisconsin and Iowa, but I'm guessing that the post-win adjustment won't be as dramatic as Tigers' fans might hope.

21. SMU (15): The fact that SMU's loss came on the road to a ranked team will allow it to avoid the same fate as fellow former undefeated Appalachian State, who will likely drop out of the rankings after losing at home to Georgia Southern on Thursday. The challenge for SMU now lies with no margin for error to keep its AAC title and New Year's Six hopes alive.

22. Kansas State (22): Great defense and a solid ground attack made for the perfect recipe to avoid a letdown following last week's home win against Oklahoma. The Wildcats took control of the game early against Kansas and cruised to a 38-10 win.

23. Wake Forest (23): Speaking of taking control early, Wake Forest went up 21-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. Jamie Newman returned to the starting lineup from injury and scored five touchdowns as the Deacs rolled NC State 44-10.

24. San Diego State (25): The Aztecs were off in Week 10.

25. Indiana (NR): The Hoosiers are already set to record one of their best football seasons in decades after improving to 7-2, and if they crack the top 25 it will be the program's first AP Top 25 appearance since 1994.

Projected to drop out: Appalachian State (20)