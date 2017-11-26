Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Oklahoma, Clemson to battle for No. 1 in new rankings

The AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff picture is more complex than ever after seeing both Alabama and Miami go down on the final week of the regular season. Both teams, previously undefeated heading into the weekend, have a path to the College Football Playoff but only one, Miami, will get a chance to strengthen its resume with a conference championship game appearance.

The Crimson Tide and Hurricanes are set for a drop in the newest college football rankings, opening up a spot for Oklahoma to reach No. 1 in the AP Top 25. If the AP voters do end up keeping OU ahead of Clemson, it will be the first time that Oklahoma has been ranked No. 1 in the month of November since 2003.

That season ended with a loss to Nick Saban's LSU team in the BCS Championship Game.

Alabama and Miami aren't likely to fall too far in the rankings considering its only their first losses of the season and there's only four other one-loss teams in the country. Wisconsin could have an argument for the No. 1 spot as the last undefeated Power Five team in the country, but given the distance between the Badgers and Sooners last week, it's hard to imagine a big jump for Wisconsin after beating Minnesota.

The real slitting of hairs will come down to Oklahoma and Clemson. Both teams have impressive nonconference wins earlier in the year (Oklahoma at Ohio State, Clemson against Auburn at home) and both teams will be in action on conference championship weekend. Ultimately, I think the voters will see another impressive offensive output from the Sooners and give them a slight edge for the top spot, but I do expect both teams to receive a significant number of first-place votes.

Here's how we think the new AP Top 25 college football rankings will look on Sunday.

1. Oklahoma (Previous -- 3): The Sooners offense averaged 12 yards per play against Oklahoma and scored almost every time they got the ball. Baker Mayfield is dialed in and right now it's hard to imagine any team in the country outscoring this team in a shootout-style game.

2. Clemson (4): Here's the funny thing about predicting polls and the CFP Rankings. Based on the behavior of the AP voters, I project Clemson will be No. 2 in the new polls, but the selection committee will likely slide the Tigers up to No. 1 in its new rankings released on Tuesday. Clemson's strength of schedule and playoff resume gets a huge bonus with Auburn's win against Alabama, but there wasn't enough of a difference between results to imagine a change in the order from the AP ballots.

3. Wisconsin (5): A strong win against Minnesota locked up the program's first undefeated regular season since 1912. There is already a lot of hand-wringing over what the selection committee might do with a two-loss Ohio State, and I think there's not enough attention being paid to the advantage 12 games of consistency might have established for Wisconsin in this matchup.

4. Auburn (6): Gus Malzahn got to lead his team in "We're No. 1" chants in the locker room after beating the No. 1 team in the country for the second time in three weeks, but the AP voters will leave the Tigers a few spots short. The key, of course, is not the rankings from the AP or even the CFP Selection Committee this week as much as the result of next week's SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

5. Georgia (7): It's going to be a spotlight week for Jake Fromm and the Georgia offense, getting a chance for a mulligan after struggling against Auburn two weeks ago in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Fromm hasn't been put in a tight spot like he was against the Tigers during the last two wins, as the ground game has been more than enough to pull away from Kentucky and Georgia Tech.

6. Ohio State (8): All of the 2014 memories are resurfacing with Ohio State potentially looking at a redshirt freshman backup quarterback leading the team against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game. But this team, unlike that eventual champion three years ago, has two losses in the regular season. Beating Michigan soundly after going down 14-0 early shows Ohio State has plenty of fight left and we should expect we'll see a strong showing, regardless of quarterback, in Indianapolis next week.

7. Alabama (1): The month of November has showed cracks in the shield of perceived invincibility for Alabama, visible through a combination of injuries and inconsistent offensive production. Outside of a few big plays, Jalen Hurts and the Tide offense struggled to sustain drives and execute on third down. These are not championship qualities, and now in order to capture any kind of championship in 2017 Alabama needs a little bit of championship weekend chaos to sneak back into the top four.

8. Miami (2): That win against Notre Dame could prove to be one of the strongest arguments in keeping Miami high in the rankings after a bad loss at Pitt on Friday. The Hurricanes can boost that resume even further and likely secure a spot in the playoff with a win against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

9. UCF (13): As one of the last two undefeated teams in the country, UCF is set for a jump in the rankings. Unfortunately, the strength of schedule ratings and the fact that Friday's win against USF was of the close, shootout variety (as opposed to a blowout win), it's hard to see them making a big enough move to threaten for a playoff spot in 2017.

10. TCU (10): I think you have to like where TCU is at right now, and those hoping that the Horned Frogs can play spoiler should rest their hopes on Gary Patterson's pass defense and the Big 12's long history of having weird results in the championship game.

11. USC (11): The Trojans were off this week, finally getting a much-deserved rest after 12 straight games. USC is back in action next week in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

12. Penn State (12): Style points was a part of the conversation in the BCS days, and if Penn State was in the mix for a playoff spot, we'd be talking style points after a blowout win against Maryland.

13. Washington (15): The Huskies only played spoiler in the Pac-12 race, bouncing Washington State from the title game as Chris Petersen improved to 4-0 in the Apple Cup with another lopsided victory.

14. Memphis (17): Mike Norvell is reportedly working on a contract extension with Memphis, but if the Tigers can follow-up this strong finish to the season with an upset win against UCF in the American Athletic Conference title game, it will be hard to keep the Power Five suitors away from poaching the latest rising star in the coaching industry.

15. Oklahoma State (18): A brisk Senior Day run for Mason Rudolph and the gang against Kansas wrapped up a 9-3 year, setting up the opportunity to win a bowl game and notch three straight 10-win seasons.

16. Stanford (20): With K.J. Costello now entrenched as the starting quarterback and playing with confidence, Stanford poses a much more dangerous threat to USC in next week's Pac-12 title game. Wins over Washington and Notre Dame have not only saved what could have been a lost Stanford season but given fans reasons to look forward to the future of the offense with Costello, just a sophomore, under center.

17. Notre Dame (9): The final month of the season has not been kind to the Irish. A strong strength of schedule rating and a few quality wins have bolstered Notre Dame's resume and kept them high in the rankings, but the competitiveness of this team against quality teams has turned as they stumbled to the finish line of an otherwise successful 9-3 season.

18. LSU (19): Bouncing back from losses to Mississippi State and Troy to finish 9-3 is a good sign for this young LSU team moving forward. The Tigers are still a recruiting class (or two) from where they want to be, but Auburn's charge should show that the distance between Alabama and the rest of the division might not be as great as expected.

19. Michigan State (21): Sparty's defense has been solid all year. We shouldn't expect much change in the pecking order after a 40-7 win against Rutgers.

20. Northwestern (23): Pat Fitzgerald's group finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, but a blowout win against Illinois isn't going lead to any big changes in the polls.

21. Washington State (14): The coaching carousel is funny when it comes to timing. Just as rumors of Mike Leach's potential candidacy at other schools start to leak, the Cougars got embarrassed in the Apple Cup in another loss for Leach in his primary rivalry series. The two events are likely not connected, but now Stanford, not Washington State, will be playing for the Pac-12 title next week against USC.

22. Virginia Tech (24): This Hokies team has dealt with injuries across the board and had to figure out ways to get it done with a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the field. The future is bright for Jusitn Fuente, and a 9-3 record with losses to Clemson and Miami is something Virginia Tech fans can hold in high regard.

23. NC State (NR): One week after dropping out of the rankings, NC State could end up getting right back in after beating North Carolina to finish the year 8-4.

24. Michigan (NR): Moving up in the rankings after a loss? This might be a stretch, but Michigan was on a lot of ballots last week and could end up back in the top 25 after Iowa State and South Carolina (teams with comparable point totals) both lost.

25. Mississippi State (16): Like NC State, the Bulldogs might get to hang on near the edge of the rankings thanks its 8-4 record an a lack of teams with a similar record poised to make a move into the top 25.

Projected dropped out: South Florida (22), Boise State (25)