Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Oklahoma moves into top four of college football rankings

With college football's Selection Sunday on the horizon, there's only question left to put a bow on the past three months: Who's No. 4? After Saturday's conference championship slate, there are two realistic options: Oklahoma and Ohio State.

We know Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame will be three of the four teams selected by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, likely in the order they are now. The question is whether the committee values Ohio State's big win over Michigan in Week 13 more than its 29-point loss to Purdue in October. Oklahoma has no such embarrassing loss on its schedule; in fact, the Sooners avenged their only loss of the season against Texas on Saturday.

If nothing else, the Sooners have some analytics on their side. Oklahoma is the No. 1 offense in the country, which helps boost its overall rating by metrics such as S&P+. And over the past two games, the Sooners' much-maligned defense has made enough big plays to quell at least some of the criticism, including a big-time safety and game-sealing interception over the Longhorns.

After all the debris has cleared, here's how we think the new AP Top 25 will look on Sunday.

1. Alabama (Last week -- 1): It took some upside-down CFP National Championship heroics from quarterback Jalen Hurts, not to mention some serious choking by Georgia, but Alabama managed to rally and win the SEC championship. That should ensure the Crimson Tide remain the wire-to-wire No. 1 team heading into Selection Sunday.

2. Clemson (2): From Travis Etienne's 75-yard touchdown run out of the gate, the Tigers had little trouble putting away Pitt 42-10 in the ACC Championship Game. Like Alabama, Clemson should be set once the final four is announced. Are we still on a collision course for Alabama-Clemson IV? That's the way it's leaning now.

3. Notre Dame (3): The Fighting Irish did not play in a conference championship and voters will likely keep them at No. 3 as the lowest-ranked unbeaten team.

4. Oklahoma (5): Getting revenge over Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game coupled with Georgia's loss in Atlanta is good news for Oklahoma in the playoff hunt. The Sooners won by double digits and should move up into that coveted No. 4 spot by both the CFP and the AP.

5. Ohio State (6): Northwestern is a notoriously difficult underdog and the Buckeyes eventually pulled away to win 45-24 in the Big Ten Championship Game. While the large margin of victory might persuade some voters to put Ohio State in the top four, Oklahoma also won by double digits against a tougher opponent. The Buckeyes will move up but probably by only one spot.

6. Georgia (4): There's been enough push by pundits for Georgia to remain in the top four that the Bulldogs probably won't fall more than a couple of spots. But if we're being real, it isn't going to the playoff. Oklahoma and Ohio State won, Georgia lost. It's as simple as that.

7. UCF (7): What the Knights have done in the past two seasons is incredible. Winning a 25th straight game, especially without star quarterback McKenzie Milton, is nothing to scoff at. UCF needed to rally, again, to beat Memphis in the AAC, but that will keep it the highest-ranked Group of Five team. While voters tend to be kinder to UCF than the committee, the Knights aren't really in the playoff hunt, either.

8. Michigan (8)

9. Florida (10)

10. Washington (12): The Pac-12 Championship Game wasn't pretty. Washington won without scoring an offensive touchdown. But a win is a win and now the Huskies are 10-3 with every loss coming by a combined 10 points. That's good enough to re-appear in the top 10 as they head into the Rose Bowl, likely against Ohio State.

11. West Virginia (12)

12: Texas (9): Texas drops out of the top 10 after losing to Oklahoma in Arlington. If nothing else, putting the Horns at 12 is chance for voters to keep West Virginia ahead since the Mountaineers won the head-to-head matchup last month.

13. Washington State (13)

14. LSU (14)

15. Penn State (15)

16. Kentucky (16)

17. Syracuse (18)

18. Texas A&M (19)

19. Fresno State: The Bulldogs upended Boise State on the road, in overtime, in the snow, 19-16 in the Mountain West Championship Game. That'll be enough to leapfrog the Broncos, and with Northwestern's loss, it should put them in the top 20. Hats off to coach Jeff Tedford, who has coached this program to an 11-win season. A bowl victory would give the Bulldogs their first 12-win season in history.

20. Utah (17): There's not much to say about Utah putting up three whole points in the Pac-12 title game loss to Washington. The Utes were playing a freshman backup quarterback and a backup running back against one of the top defenses in college football (and they still had a chance to win). Still, 9-4 with a divisional title is a pretty successful season for Kyle Whittingham's group.

21. Mississippi State (22)

22. Boise State (21): The Broncos lost by three points on their home turf against a ranked opponent in a conference title game. The voters will be kind to a 10-win team by only slightly dropping them.

23. Army (23)

24. Iowa State (24): The Cyclones had to battle to beat Drake 27-24 in a miserable game that didn't count towards anything. The voters may not drop Iowa State because a win is a win, but don't expect it to move up at all, either.

25. Northwestern (20): Yes, the Wildcats lost by three touchdowns to Ohio State, but the Big Ten title was a three-point game halfway through the third quarter before the Buckeyes outscored Northwestern 21-3 to end the game. Such is life when playing a team that's simply more athletic. Northwestern will drop, but voters might keep them in the top 25 even as an eight-win team.