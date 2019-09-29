Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Will Alabama overtake Clemson in college football rankings?

When the new college football rankings are released on Sunday, there probably won't be a change at No. 1. We say probably because, after Saturday's results, many are making the argument that there should be an adjustment at hte top. The ongoing debate at who should be the No. 1-ranked college football team didn't get a lot more interesting during Week 5.

No. 1 Clemson made mistake after mistake at critical times of a 21-20 thriller at North Carolina that required a stop on the Tar Heels' two-point try with 1:14 remaining in order to see the Tigers remain undefeated and claim a 20th consecutive victory. Some voters in the AP Top 25 believe that No. 1 should be No. 1 until that team has been defeated, but that's not the mindset of all 62 voters. As such, we will likely see some of the 55 first-place votes get distributed elsewhere in the top five. And they may possibly go to ...

No. 2 Alabama is almost certain to get and increase in its point total as it flexed its offensive muscles in a 59-31 win against Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide have put up 42+ points in every game this season, and while the Tigers' offense was hit-and-miss on Saturday against the Tar Heels, that was not the case at all for the Tide. Alabama has already taken over the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports 130, and this week should have them inching closer to that same spot in the AP Top 25.

No. 3 Georgia received a single first-place vote in last week's balloting, and so it's possible that we'll see similar behavior with a smattering of votes going to the Bulldogs or even to No. 5 Ohio State, which absolutely crushed Nebraska on the road Saturday night in a primetime spotlight game.

Here's how we think the new AP Top 25 will look on Sunday.

1. Clemson (1): The Tigers are going to have a week off next Saturday before returning to action at home against Florida State. Given the high intensity of the first month, it's a much-deserved break for the Clemson program. I'd expect a return with a heightened focus on rounding into form ahead of the College Football Playoff.

2. Alabama (2): DeVonta Smith's insane four-touchdown first half against Ole Miss furthered the argument for Alabama as the most dangerous passing offense in the country. When you have the reigning Biletnikoff winner (Jerry Jeudy) and performances like this from Smith and Henry Ruggs III, it's impossible to scheme up a way to stop them all.

3. Georgia (3): The Bulldogs were off in Week 5.

4. Ohio State (5): The Buckeyes' dominant win at Nebraska might be enough to jump both Georgia and LSU, but given the deficit in voting points from last week, it's far more likely the Buckeyes will get over LSU but not the the Bulldogs.

5. LSU (4): The Tigers were off in Week 5.

6. Oklahoma (6): Conference play has started for Oklahoma, but the lopsided scores have continued. The Sooners made quick work of Texas Tech, jumping out to a 17-0 first quarter lead and cruising to a 55-16 win.

7. Auburn (7): Auburn's really good? Auburn's really good! We're going through waves of confusion and excitement with this Tigers' team that had one of its most complete wins of the season on Saturday night against Mississippi State.

8. Wisconsin (8): What will voters make of the Badgers' closer-than-expected win against Northwestern? The offense was limited, and Wisconsin seemed comfortable letting its defense lead the way a game they controlled from start to finish.

9. Florida (9): Kyle Trask didn't make any mistakes and in fact set a school record for consecutive completions, but the Gators aren't going to get any major bump from their 38-0 win against FCS Towson.

10. Notre Dame (10): The Fighting Irish are going to win a lot of games this year on the back of their defense, which totaled 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks against Virginia in 15-point win. No major change in the rankings for the victory, but bouncing back after a bad first half (and last week's loss) to close out the victory is a great sign for the future of this team.

11. Texas (11): The Longhorns were off in Week 5.

12. Penn State (12): So much for upset alert heading into Maryland on a Friday night. Penn State led by 14 at the end of the first quarter and 38 at the end of the first half in a 59-0 rout of Maryland.

13. Oregon (13): The Ducks were off in Week 5.

14. Iowa (14): Middle Tennessee hasn't been much of a threat against Power Five competition, but Iowa looked efficient and dominant taking care of business against the Blue Raiders in a 48-3 win.

15. Washington (17): I think the Huskies have turned a corner and the voters will recognize that with a slight bump up in the rankings. The preseason talk around Washington mostly surrounded Jacob Eason, but Saturday's 28-14 win against USC had Salvon Ahmed and the rushing attack as the primary means of generating offense.

16. Boise State (16): The Broncos were off in Week 5.

17. Utah (19): The Utes are currently in action against Washington State.

18. Michigan (20): Scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions and never looking back, Michigan had exactly the kind of home win it needed after the hand-wringing and frustration voiced by its fans over the team's start to the season. No big changes in the rankings for beating Rutgers 52-0, but big changes to the mood around that building after putting half-a-hundred up on the scoreboard in the Big House.

19. Virginia (18): The Wahoos got off to a great start against the Irish but weren't able to play the mistake-free football needed to get in and out of South Bend, Indiana, with an upset win. Still, no reason to bounce UVA from the top 25 following its first loss of the season.

20. UCF (22): The Civil ConFLiCT was created with UConn and UCF were fighting for respect in the AAC. The trophy hasn't been presented since UCF won it back from the Huskies with Scott Frost and the distance between these two programs has grown ever since.

21. Texas A&M (23): The Aggies didn't look great against Arkansas, but avoiding the upset loss might be enough to keep them in the top 25. This is a team that, at best, is being held up by its quality losses. There's only so long that can last in the eyes of voters as they look to bump up the remaining undefeated and one-loss teams across college football.

22. Michigan State (25): This is such a weird team. One week the offense can't get going at all, the next they're in a 40-31 shootout with Indiana. Sparty keeps winning, though, and that's enough to remain ranked.

23. Arizona State (NR): Herm Edwards' team will probably be back in the top 25 after notching a second road win against a ranked opponent by knocking off Cal on Friday night. The Sun Devils are now 4-1 overall heading into their off week and looking like a potential contender in the Pac-12 South.

24. Cal (15): Will the Bears fall out of the rankings? There's no doubt they are going to be off of several ballots and on the chopping block for the consensus rankings.

25. Kansas State (24): The Wildcats are currently in action against Oklahoma State, trailing in the second half and in danger of falling out of the rankings. .

Projected to drop out: USC (21)