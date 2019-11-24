Tomorrow's Top 25: Will Ohio State gain on LSU for No. 1 in new college football rankings?

Just when it looked like LSU had entrenched its position as the No. 1 team in the country, those who in vote in the college football rankings are now going to have to measure the undefeated Tigers against a very different Ohio State profile following the Buckeyes' win against Penn State.

Ohio State entered the weekend ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25, and one of the big storylines to watch when the new poll is released on Sunday will be the split of first-place votes after the Buckeyes' best win of the season. Coach Ryan Day will be the first to admit it wasn't the most complete performance of the season, but taking down a quality top-10 team like the Nittany Lions does provide a boost to Ohio State's profile.

Last week, LSU was an overwhelming No. 1 in the AP Top 25 with 54 of the 62 available first-place votes. It's very likely that Ohio State will see its total increase, but overcoming that deficit might be difficult without an LSU loss. The Buckeyes will close the gap, but how much depends on whether voters are going to reward the win or keep their vote with LSU because of the sloppy nature of the Buckeyes' victory.

From the battle for No. 1 all the way to No. 25, here's how we think the new AP Top 25 will look on Sunday:

1. LSU (Last Week -- 1 ): Saturday marked a third straight game and ninth time this season that LSU has scored at least 40. There wasn't much celebration for the Tigers internally but instead a fierce focus on beating Texas A&M and finishing the job in Atlanta against Georgia after clinching the SEC West with their win against Arkansas.

2. Ohio State (2): As we mentioned above, the Buckeyes are going to gain some ground on LSU but will likely remain at No. 2. Still, what we saw from Ohio State's defense should scare any of the other national title contenders, taking into consideration the way they were able to match speed with speed against the Nittany Lions and Chase Young's total domination. There are very few positions on the field besides quarterback where you can single-handedly control the outcome of plays, but Young is that kind of player on the defensive side of the ball.

3. Clemson (3): The Tigers were off in Week 13.

4. Georgia (4): The Bulldogs have one of the best defenses in the country and deservedly hold a place in the national championship picture. But look for the Alabama-Georgia debate to pick back up after a week where the Bulldogs offense slowed in the second half and the Tua Tagovailoa-less Crimson Tide put more than 60 points on the board.

5. Alabama (5): It was just Western Carolina, but the performance was not insignificant. For Mac Jones to get live game reps with the Tide's superstar group of wide receivers increases the chances that they can replicate some of that success next week against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

6. Utah (7): The Utes are currently in action against Arizona.

7. Oklahoma (8): Suddenly the path to the College Football Playoff looks a little brighter following Oregon's loss, and the Sooners' ability to survive a couple turnovers keeps them in the conversation even if Saturday night's win against TCU didn't come with a ton of style points. Up next is a tough edition of Bedlam against Oklahoma State then a rematch with Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. Those are potentially two quality wins that can help the Sooners' playoff case, but given the way the last couple weeks have played out, nothing is a gimme.

8. Florida (10): The Gators were off in Week 13.

9. Minnesota (11): Good for Minnesota to come out and strike first at Northwestern in a potentially tricky spot in the schedule. The Gophers were not only fresh off the disappointing loss at Iowa but have a potential division title match against Wisconsin on deck in the regular season finale. Minnesota jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and then kept the feisty Wildcats at arm's length the rest of the way, setting up that play-in game scenario for Week 14 against the Badgers.

10. Penn State (9): Head-to-head results against Minnesota and Michigan give the Nittany Lions a pretty high floor following the loss in Columbus, Ohio, not to mention the hesitancy to punish Penn State for a loss against one of the best teams in the country.

11. Michigan (12): Maintaining a high level of play on the road against a solid Indiana team is the best sign that this Michigan team has turned a corner in a sustainable way. Everything has been coming together for the Wolverines at the right time to be playing their best ball. A win next week against Ohio State won't win the division, but after losing 14 of the last 15 games in the series, it would still carry a championship feel.

12. Baylor (13): Experience and consistency were the difference on Saturday as Baylor and Texas faced off each coming into the game off a loss. Matt Rhule's team was better prepared for the challenge, and it resulted in the program's first berth to the Big 12 title game.

13. Oregon (6): Will the Ducks fall all the way behind Auburn? My gut says there was too much steam behind Oregon and its resume beyond the season-opening loss to the Tigers. Don't expect any kind of consensus across the AP Top 25 with these teams just outside the top 10, but when the ballots are counted, I think the Ducks will remain in the top 15.

14. Wisconsin (14): Senior Day in Madison included a 62-yard field goal and a high-scoring win against Purdue. Up next for the Badgers is a shot at returning to the Big Ten title game if it knocks off Minnesota in Minneapolis.

15. Notre Dame (15): The Fighting Irish veterans capped off back-to-back undefeated seasons at home with an impressive defensive performance in a 40-7 win against Boston College.

16. Auburn (16): Saturday's light work against Samford -- a 52-0 Tigers victory -- only builds up the excitement for next week's regular-season finale against the Tide.

17. Cincinnati (17): The AAC East was clinched on Saturday by the Bearcats, but it did not come free of concern as Temple came into town and welcomed the low-scoring slugfest. Cincinnati now faces the difficult challenge of playing Memphis in a game that could be the first of two between conference title contenders.

18. Memphis (18): Ever since beating SMU, the Tigers have elevated their game to a championship level and Saturday's well-rounded road win should leave fans encouraged about next week's regular season finale against Cincinnati. Memphis needs a win or a Navy loss at Houston next week to clinch the AAC West and return to the AAC Championship Game for a third straight season.

19. Iowa (19): One year after beating Illinois 63-0, the Hawkeyes found themselves in a far different kind of contest against the Fighting Illini. Defense ruled the day for both sides as Iowa won its fifth straight in the series to improve to 8-3 on the year.

20. Boise State (20): The Broncos are currently in action against Utah State.

21. Oklahoma State (22): When West Virginia did a good job bottling up Chuba Hubbard in the ground game, Oklahoma State counter-punched by using Hubbard as a dynamic threat in the passing attack. With Hubbard leading the way, the Cowboys held off a pesky effort from the Mountaineers and maintain good momentum heading into the regular season finale against Oklahoma.

22. Appalachian State (23): A spot in the Sun Belt title game in clinched, but now the Mountaineers need to win out and get some help to have a shot at the New Year's Six. Saturday's business-like win against Texas State showed good signs of where this team is at, most notably the three second-half touchdowns from star running back Darrynton Evans.

23. Virginia Tech (25): The Hokies have set up an ACC Coastal title match with their fiercest rival after totally dominating Pitt in a 28-0 win. The hlighly-anticipated edition of the Commonwealth Cup will be on Friday in Charlottesville with the Hokies putting their 15-game series winning streak on the line.

24. Navy (NR): A quick drop from the Midshipmen following a loss to Notre Dame will be readjusted after taking down SMU to improve to 8-2 on the season.

25. Iowa State (NR): The Cyclones were just outside the top 25 in "others receiving votes" in last week's balloting, then they were a new arrival in Tuesday's CFP Rankings. A lot of voter momentum across the board combined with a win on Saturday against Kansas should push the Cyclones over the edge.

Projected to drop out: SMU (21), Texas A&M (24)