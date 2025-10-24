The University of Tennessee lost its most beloved coach this week, and the only one that delivered a national championship in recent years, as Tony Vitello accepted the manager position for the San Francisco Giants.

"Tony V" is the first college coach to make the jump to MLB manager. Not only has Vitello never coached in the professional ranks, but he never played in them either. It's an incredible opportunity he felt like he had to take. Vitello just hopes he doesn't now have "Lane Kiffin status."

"I feel like I made a selfish decision that was one I needed to make," Vitello told reporters, via 247Sports. "It's the right decision and I just hope it doesn't give me Lane Kiffin status around here, because I feel like I'm a VFL. I think if someone truly invests in being a VFL for any amount of time, they're just that -- a Vol For Life. That's what I am in my mind."

Kiffin famously sparked the Tennessee football program in his first year as coach back in 2009. Despite being just 34 years old, he encouraged fan fervor by being confident, and wasn't afraid to step on toes -- very similarly to Vitello. Kiffin also got results on the field from a new team entering a new era, as Tennessee finished with a winning record and earned a bowl appearance.

However, Kiffin decided to pick up sticks and leave for USC after just one season in Knoxville, leading the students and fan base to feel betrayed. After all, Tennessee was used to consistent leadership when it came to the football program. Kiffin was just the third man to lead the Vols since 1977.

When the news broke of Kiffin's departure, students in Knoxville took to campus in droves, and lit several items, such as a mattress and trash can, on fire outside the athletic center. It was an emotional outburst rooted in both pride and anger.

Students walk past a charred mattress outside the University of Tennessee football practice facility after coach Lane Kiffin announced that he would be leaving his position. USATSI

When Vitello made his decision, there were no mattresses burned or student protests. He was the furthest thing from a one-and-done. He coached the Vols since 2018, went 341-131 as lead man and brought the program its first baseball national championship in 2024. He holds legendary status. If there's anger towards anyone in Knoxville, it's probably athletic director Danny White, who couldn't find a way to get Vitello to stay.

Now, if things don't work out in the majors and Vitello returns to the college ranks and accepts another SEC job, like Arkansas for example, then maybe you would see Tony V approach "Lane Kiffin status." However, at some level, your average Tennessee fan understands that Vitello couldn't pass up this MLB opportunity.

Monte Kiffin has said that his son should have never left Tennessee. Hopefully Vitello doesn't feel the same way in the future.